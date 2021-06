Operation Barkhane: France declares end to military anti-terror mission in Sahel

However, the mission, known as Operation Barkhane, will be replaced by a more international effort, Macron told a news conference ahead of the G7 summit. He added that additional details will be announced “in the coming weeks”.

France currently has 5,100 troops in the region in connection with Operation Barkhane, operating across Chad, Mali, Niger, Mauritania and Burkina Faso, according to the French Ministry of Defense.

Despite their efforts, Islamic forces continue to provoke instability in the region, almost a decade after French troops first deployed to Mali to control their progress. Meanwhile, in France, Operation Barkhane is increasingly seen as a long-term outflow of resources without any clear conclusion on the horizon.

Macron said France would now consult with its American and European partners and begin a “deep transformation” of the French military presence in the Sahel.

“This transformation will translate into a model change” with a “new framework” meaning “the end of Barkhane as an external operation, to allow an operation of support and cooperation with armies in the countries of [Sahel] the region that seeks it, “Macron said. “The time has come. Continuing our engagement in the Sahel cannot be the same. We will go, with our partners on the side, but also with countries in the region (…) to draw conclusions on what worked. (…) and what not “. Operation Barkhane will be replaced by “a military operation and an international alliance, accompanying countries in the region with all of our partners, strictly limited to the fight against terrorism,” Macron said. The Takuba Task Force – the French-led European military task force that advises, assists and accompanies the Malian Armed Forces in the Sahel – will be crucial in the effort, he said. The French army would be the “backbone” of that force, completed by special forces from European and partner countries in the region, he added. “France’s long-term presence in foreign operations cannot be a substitute for turning the State and State services into political stability and the election of sovereign states” in the region, Macron said. “We can not secure areas that fall back into instability because states decide not to take responsibility. It’s impossible,” he said. At the request of Mali, France – the former colonial power – launched Operation Serval, a United Nations-sanctioned ground and air operation against Islamic militants, in January 2013. The plan was to expel the jihadists and prevent them from moving to the capital. , Bamako. The UN deployed a peacekeeping mission, MINUSMA, and the French mission was followed in August 2014 by Operation Barkhane, a wider French counterterrorism mission targeting Islamists in the Sahel. In recent months, the French government has been disappointed with the political unrest in Mali, where a new leader was declared late last month after the second coup in less than a year. In a May 29 interview with the French newspaper Journal du Dimanche, Macron threatened to withdraw French troops from Mali if the country withdrew to radical Islam.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos