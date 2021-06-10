Hunger in Ethiopia becomes the worst hunger crisis in a decade





The famine has hit at least 350,000 people in the Tigray region devastated by the conflicts in Northern Ethiopia, a bigger famine disaster than anywhere else in the world, the United Nations and international aid groups said on Thursday. With them joint notice, humanitarian officials for the first time described the ongoing crisis in Tigray as a famine and specified the number of people suffering from it. They had been warning for weeks of an impending catastrophe from the conflict in Ethiopia, the most populous country in the Horn of Africa.

Alarming new data today confirmed the magnitude of the famine emergency gripping Tigray, said David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Program, the United Nations anti-hunger agency, in a declaration

Mark Lowcock, the United Nations top humanitarian emergency official, said at an online meeting of aid officials and diplomats that the number of people affected by famine was higher than anywhere else in the world and was worse in any country since a famine stuck in 2011 neighboring Somalia. Mr Lowcock said the data presented a picture of a very, very extreme situation, which requires a generous donor response and a more lenient humanitarian approach to the Tigray areas that he said were blocked by Ethiopian forces and allies from neighboring Eritrea. . That would only make matters worse, Mr Lowcock said, recalling the 1980s famine in Ethiopia that caused some 1 million deaths and showed the horrors of mass starvation with messy images on television. The new hunger data were from the Integrated Phase of Food Safety Classification, a system used by humanitarian aid agencies and governments to determine the extent of a hunger crisis. The system is based on a five-phase scale of food insecurity Phase 1 is minimal and Phase 5 is starvation. The data showed that of the 5.5 million people facing food insecurity in Tigray and neighboring areas during May and June, 350,000 were now in Phase 5. This severe crisis results from the cascading effects of the conflict, including population displacements, movement restrictions, limited humanitarian access, loss of crops and livelihoods, and dysfunctional or non-existent markets, a data summary said.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, who attended the online broadcast meeting, said the country that woke up the modern world to the famine four decades ago was in danger of recurrence. We can not make the same mistake twice, she said. We can not let Ethiopia starve to death. The conflict in Tigray erupted last November. when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and neighboring Eritrea ordered their military forces in the region to suppress Mr Abiys’s political rivals and strengthen his control.

Mr Abiy, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, expressed confidence that the operation would only last a few weeks, but he has turned into a swamp that has severely damaged his image. Ethiopian and Eritrean troops have been charged with ethnic cleansing, massacres and other atrocities in Tigray that constitute war crimes. Last month, in a sign of America’s growing frustration with Mr Abiys’s government, the United States announced punitive restrictions on some Ethiopian officials, an unusual move that prompted a reprimand from the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry. Mrs. Thomas-Greenfield, who was once a senior State Department official in Africa, expressed disappointment Thursday that the UN Security Council had not yet held a public meeting on the Ethiopian crisis, let alone taken any action. She attributed the lack of a response to the obstacles placed in front of us by some members of the Council apparently a reference to positions from China and Russia that the Ethiopian crisis is an internal matter. Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council and a former senior UN humanitarian official who also attended the online broadcast meeting, said unhindered access to Tigray by aid workers was critical. Its science is not rockets, he said, as he also voiced criticism over the Security Council’s inaction. I would like to see the Security Council act as a Security Council, he said.

