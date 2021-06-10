Details of new report First-hand accounts of torture by Uighur Muslims in ChinaExBulletin

footprint Emrah Gurel / AP

According to a new report from Amnesty International published Thursday, the Chinese government’s actions against people in the country’s Muslim minority groups constitute crimes against humanity. The report details systematic state-organized imprisonment, torture and persecution against people in Xinjiang province, including Uighurs and Kazakhs. It also details the Chinese government’s extensive coverage efforts.

More than 50 people detained in the camps have contributed evidence to the Amnesty International report, and all said they were tortured or otherwise mistreated.

The United Nations has said up to 1.5 million Uighurs are in internment camps in China. Speaking of NPR Weekend Edition last year, Adrian Zenz, a senior fellow in China studies at the Communist Victims Memorial Foundation, called it perhaps the largest imprisonment of an ethno-religious minority since the Holocaust and said the effort meets the UN definition of genocide.

“Earlier this year, the United States joined the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada in imposing sanctions on China to protest.”human rights abuses“

Of NPRs All things considered spoke with Jonathan Loeb, Senior Crisis Advisor at Amnesty International and lead author of the report, about the safe conduct of interviews with former camp inmates, how this report proves that torture is endemic in these internment camps, and the eradication of Islamic religious practices in China. Listen to the audio reader above, and read for an interview transcript.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Ailsa Chang: So this report, if I am not mistaken, is the largest compilation of first-hand accounts by people who have been banned in Xinjiang. Is it correct?

Jonathan Loeb: Yes. Despite the fact that at least hundreds of thousands of people have been sent to internment camps over the past four years and millions of Muslims in Xinjiang have been affected by the situation there, there are very few people who have been able to leave the country and speak publicly about the issue. What Amnesty has been trying to do for the past 18 months is to identify and contact other people who have been able to leave Xinjiang but who have not been willing, for security reasons, to speak publicly before. So we put a lot of time and effort into finding 55 former inmates from the camps who had not spoken before. And we made sure that we could conduct these interviews in a way that is above safe channels and become as safe as possible for them.

Now, the reports of these detention camps and mass surveillance of those outside these camps living in Xinjiang first began to surface about four years ago. So tell me, what are the most important new details that this report adds to our overall understanding of what is happening in Xinjiang?

Our report adds to the existing evidence; does not copy. So these are new evidences and they offer an extraordinary amount of new details, unfortunately, about the horrible things that are happening in the camps. We have concluded that any person sent to an internment camp experiences torture or other ill-treatment as a result of the cumulative effects of daily life in the camps and as a result, many of them experienced physical torture during interrogation and punishment during their time in camp.

And I may ask, is there any particular detail that has stayed with you the most?

Yes, unfortunately, about 17 or 18 former detainees that Amnesty interviewed were interrogated and physically tortured while immobile in tiger chairs, essentially steel chairs where your hands and feet are placed on the chair and you you are completely immobile.

Now, the Chinese government has long said it is focusing on this population because of the “terrorism threat” that this region poses to the government. We should note that there have been reports noting that thousands of Uighurs had gone to fight for ISIS in Syria. Is there any reason for concern, even though what is happening in Xinjiang is absolutely miserable?

Every government has the right to respond in accordance with international law to any legitimate threat of terrorism. But what we have here is a campaign to target an entire people based solely on their religion and their culture.

Well, one of the long-term effects, as you say, can be the loss of culture. People are being punished because they speak their native languages ​​instead of Mandarin Chinese; people are being tortured for carrying religiously themed images; women are being sterilized. What do you think the future of these Muslim minority populations in China might look like?

Not only is the future extremely bleak, but so is the present. Many of the things we are talking about here have already happened. The many traditions that are essential to the practice of Islam, whether it is praying, attending mosques, learning the religion, wearing religious clothes, giving children Islamic sounding names, are now, in fact, forbidden. And as a result, to survive, Muslims in Xinjiang have modified their behavior in a way that no longer allows them to engage in religious practice.

Anna Sirianni and Patrick Jarenwattananon produced and edited the audio of this story.