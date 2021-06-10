Top leaders will tackle the world’s biggest problems at G7ExBulletin

footprint Joe Giddens / Pool through AP

LONDONR For the first time in almost two years, the leaders of seven of the world’s richest democracies will meet to try to tackle some of the biggest global problems, including post-pandemic recovery, climate change and the challenge. of China. The three-day Group 7 meeting, organized by the United Kingdom, will open on Friday in Carbis Bay, a seaside resort in Cornwall in southwest England.

President Biden, who arrived in the UK on Wednesday on his first overseas trip since taking office, has big ambitions: to restore US global leadership and repair old friendships in the UK. on the eve of the Trump years.

During his time in the White House, former President Donald Trump famously criticized America’s democratic allies “The European Union is an enemy.” he said and sometimes praised its authoritarian rivals, including Russia, which it was pulled him out of what was then the G8 in 2014 for the annexation of Crimea.

In Cornwall, Biden will take on a whole different tone.

“I know the last few years have strained and tested our transatlantic relations, but the United States is determined, determined to reunite with Europe,” Biden said in February, addressing the Munich Security Conference.

Polls show that Biden’s rhetoric and policy changes, such as the reunification of the Paris Climate Agreement, have boosted America’s image in parts of Europe. A Morning Consult poll last month showed that attitudes toward the US in Germany, France and the UK have withdrawn since the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. But many Europeans remain skeptical of an American political system they once trusted, with most in Germany, Sweden, Austria and the Netherlands saying surveyors in April it was completely or somewhat broken.

Analysts in Europe say Biden must now reach a substantive agreement with the G7 countries if he hopes to convince leaders that, as he put it, “America is back.”

“We are starting to ask ourselves questions along the lines of ‘it is very good and good that we love each other so much, but what is it that we are able to do together?’ “Say Nathalie Tocci, director of the Italian Institute of International Affairs in Rome and a special adviser to the chief diplomat of the European Union, Josep Borrell. “It will be important in the G7 context to have an agreement on something.”

G7 finance ministers agreed earlier this month for a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15%, which critics say is too low. But this weekend they will also put their footage on the pandemic, which is heading into its second year.

Earlier this week, UNICEF urged G7 members the US, Britain, France, Canada, Germany, Italy and Japan to send 20% of their vaccine doses to poor countries in August or risk consuming them. The gap in vaccination levels between many richer and poorer countries is shocking. The UK says it has fully vaccinated more than 41% of its population, while Nepal reports a vaccination rate of around 2.5%.

President Biden is set to announce on Thursday that the United States has purchased 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to donate to COVAX, which is distributing the vaccines to countries that cannot afford to buy enough pictures.

Britain says it intends to send doses abroad, but Health Secretary Matt Hancock said last week that vaccinating children at home is still a priority.

Rob Yates, who heads the Center for Universal Health at Chatham House, London’s policy institute, says the G7 countries need to share more vaccines with developing countries, help fund more vaccine factories and encourage of drug companies share technological knowledge to help countries in need.

“If the G7 is going to be serious about global leadership, we need to take a whole human perspective and really value the lives of people in South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa as our own,” says Yates. “This will require a massive effort.”

If the G7 does not grow, he warns, the developing world will become “furious” and will demand from other countries for vaccines, such as Russia and China, the authoritarian rivals of the West.

The G7 has already made progress on another major issue: climate change. Last month, environment ministers agreed to climatic targets to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels more ambitious than the previous 2-degree ceiling.

“This is a really big job,” says Samantha Gross, who heads the Energy and Climate Security Initiative at the Brookings Institution.

Technological advances have reduced wind, solar and battery costs, she says, making it possible to target lower temperatures and making it easier to get more carbon from the electricity generation process. More action at the G7 this weekend could spur the momentum for change at two more global meetings this fall, she says: the G20 20 countries that make up the vast majority of world GDP which will gather in Rome in October, and Climate of the United Nations Change Conference in Glasgow in November.

“If the entire G20 were to board, you would cover the vast majority of emissions in the world,” says Gross.

The G7 is a magnet for protest and this year will be no different. Sculptor Joe Rush has built a replica of Mount Rushmore in a prominent spot from the G7 country, in which he depicts the faces of G7 leaders UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Biden with electronic waste, including keyboards and hard drives. Rush calls it “Mount Recyclemore” and wants to highlight the damage society is doing to the way it disposes of electronic devices.

Extinction Rebellion, a global environmental movement which started in a town in the Cotswolds of England, plans to organize marches to discover what it sees as hypocrisy from the promises of rich countries and corporations to reduce greenhouse gases. British farmers also plan to take to the streets to protest a free trade agreement with Australia which they fear will lead to a flood of cheap food imports.

Another expected topic of discussion at this weekend summit is cyber security. Just in the last month, cybercriminals have organized disruptive ransomware attacks at the world’s largest meat packaging company and the largest fuel pipeline in the US. Christopher Painter, who served as the top U.S. cyber diplomat at the State Department, says the G7 countries should impose greater political and economic costs on nations that allow hackers to launch attacks from within their borders.

“Countries can work together to use all their means to test pressure on countries like Russia, either when Russia itself is doing it as a state-sponsored activity or when Russia is harboring these cybercriminals.” he says.

The next big issue in Cornwall will be China, which poses the biggest challenge to the West in decades.

President Biden needs partners to help Beijing tackle everything from unfair trade practices and intellectual property rights to increasing the country’s resolve in the South China Sea and threats against Taiwan.

Backed by the world’s second-largest economy, Chinese Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping argues that Beijing’s authoritarian model is an effective alternative to liberal democratic systems. Biden has called this a “bending point” for democracy. The European Union has cooled in China in recent months, but shows no interest in joining the US in an anti-China bloc.

Critics complain that the G7 meetings are long with statements, which are often quickly forgotten and short for collective action. But this time, in the face of a once-in-a-half pandemic and a window that narrows to tackling climate change, there may be more pressure to act.