New global standard for electronic scrap at work





The International Electrotechnical Commission in recent months launched a process to establish a worldwide standard for electronic scrap management. IEC, a Geneva-based non-profit membership organization focusing on industry standardization in electrical and electronic goods, last fall wrote for the project, which was still being studied at the time. “There is a need for a basic global scenario on the treatment and preparation for e-waste reuse,” the organization wrote, quoting Christian Dworak, leader of the standard e-scrap project. “In order to influence the full effects of a circular economy, we need to focus on establishing high-quality end-of-life treatment processes.” The standard is being created as part of the IEC Technical Committee 111, which focuses on “environmental standardization for electrical and electronic products and systems”. The committee has initiated sende pune focusing on a variety of electronic sustainability topics in recent years. For example, he has a working article to provide “guidance on considerations of material circulation in environmentally conscious design”, another to develop a “general method for estimating the percentage of reused ingredients in products”, and more a lot. In January, the technical committee moved beyond the study phase, circulating a proposal to work on “sustainable waste management of electrical and electronic equipment (e-waste)”. project comes after the committee held a “workshop on a new global standard for electronic waste” last July, according to committee documents. In May 2021, the committee voted 20-2 to advance the project, with delegations from China and Japan voting against the movement. The American delegation, which is coordinated by the National Institute of American Standards (ANSI), voted pro. The committee is expected to produce a draft standard for publication in March 2022, according to the IEC database. After all, the standard has a March 2024 publication forecast date. Documents providing additional details about the proposed process and standard were not made available to the public by the IEC, and U.S. delegates to the commission could not be accessed by E-Scrap News. British Standards Institution, UK national standards body, gave some more details about the project. “This standard aims to facilitate the systematic and sustainable management of electrical and electronic waste equipment,” wrote the British Institute of Standards, adding that such a standard would help prevent electronic scrap deliveries to “operators, operations and which do not comply with this normative document or a comparable set of requirements ”, among other positive impacts. More stories about certification standards





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos