Biden will donate 50 crore vaccine doses – Top International News

1. US markets move up; Reported Inflation Rise

US markets marked new highs at all times even with inflation data showing negative signs. Consumer Price Inflation came out to be 0.6% higher than April, but better than the 0.8% jump in March to April. CPI core inflation is at its 28-year high of 3.8% in May, from 3.0%.

Weekly U.S. unemployment claims came in at 3.76 lakh, at almost a 15-month low.

Excluding volatile food and energy components, core CPI rose 0.7% higher than expected, according to Labor Department data on Thursday.

Stoxx Europe increased 0.064%

Dow Jones is up 0.35%

NASDAQ is up 0.48%

2. The issue of chip shortages can be resolved in Q3: Volkswagen

Vehicle manufacturer Volkswagen expects that the issue of semiconductor supply that had badly affected the automotive sector could be eased in the third quarter. Murat Aksel, chief procurement officer on board Volkswagen said the company failed to build the cars a loop due to a lack of chip.

3. CMC Reports 2X Annual Earnings

CMC Markets, a London-based online trading platform reported a staggering pre-tax profit of Rs 2307 crore for the year ended March compared to a profit of Rs 1,016 crore a year earlier. Net operating income increased by 63%.

4. Inflation is under control: Governor of the Central Bank of China

The governor of China’s central bank said inflation is under control in the country and there will be no change in current monetary policy. He said China’s interest rates are relatively low between emerging and emerging economies

5. Biden will donate 50 crore doses of vaccine

US President Joe Biden is planning to buy and donate fifty crore doses of vaccines. US drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech will provide the vaccine and it will be donated to 90 plus countries within 2 years. This is a good start and let’s hope the other major economies will be part of this

6. Altice Group Acquires 12.1% stake in BT Group

Billionaire Patrick Drahi owned by Altice Group has bought a 12.1% stake in British telecommunications giant BT Group. The deal is worth Rs 22,656 and puts Altice ahead of Deutsche Telekom, which owned 12.06% of BT. Part of Bt ht with a height of 17 months after the news.

7. G-7 countries aim for rapid relocation of electric vehicles

The G7 countries are discussing grand plans to shift the balance of car purchases away from gasoline to greener vehicles by the end of the decade, as part of a package of measures to combat climate change.

According to a proposal included in a first document from Bloomberg, G-7 governments will try to ensure that most of all new passenger car sales are not petrol or diesel by 2030 or later. quickly. Yes, the language is very diplomatic and does not give a clear and specific direction. Countries are also divided on how specific these measures should be.

8. World food import bill to reach record levels with rising prices

World spending on food imports is expected to reach an all-time high this year, with rising food prices threatening inflation around the world.

The cost of food imports will increase by 12% to $ 1.72 trillion (s 122 billion) according to a report by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. This is driven by rising prices for cereals, vegetable oils and more.

Developing countries will be worst affected, with a 21% increase in their costs, with only a 6% increase for richer countries.

9. China prepares laws to crack down on US Sanctions

Chinese lawmakers have passed new laws to work against any US sanctions on the country.

The full text of the final legislation was not published immediately. The country is trying to find new ways to attack the US and other Western countries amid tensions over a range of issues, including investigations into the origin of Covid-19.

10. China warns traders of dangerous goods

Banking regulator Chinas has warned retail investors to avoid trading in financial fuels, in a bid to stem inflation in commodity prices.

Retail investors speculating about the future of gold or metals will face losses like those who say property prices will never fall, said the chairman of China’s Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.