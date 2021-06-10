Biden relies on existing relationships in the first global test

ST IVES, England The first time then-Vice President Joe Biden met Justin Trudeau, he shared story after story of his meetings as a young senator in the 1970s with the father of prime ministers, also a Canadian prime minister.

During one of his recent meetings with Angela Merkel, Biden reminded the German chancellor of one of his early visits to Berlin two decades ago, taking his sons through Checkpoint Charlie.

As part of every world leader’s first high-level meetings with Chinas Xi Jinping in China a decade ago, Biden was accompanied by his granddaughter, a thriving Chinese speaker, joking that it was more appropriate to say that Naomi brought me along with her.

As President Biden now begins days of face-to-face meetings with world leaders Thursday in Cornwall, he brings with him what administration officials consider a secret weapon for high-profile discussions: decades of working to build ties with ally and adversary so.

In international relations, all politics is personal, Biden said during a visit to South Korea in 2013. Because it is all ultimately based on trust. And trust only comes from personal, non-friendly, sincere relationships with your counterpart, so you should not ask yourself about goals.

For so many new presidents making an inaugural trip abroad, days filled with bilateral meetings and multilateral summits are often about presenting and laying the groundwork for a new relationship. Former President Donald Trumps’s first visit to Europe four years ago was a particularly sensational visit, as allies carefully took on the measure of a tough new American leader with little foreign policy history.

But when asked this week how Biden was preparing for his first trip abroad as president, White House press secretary Jen Psaki joked: He’s been getting ready for 50 years.

During his time as a senator and member of the Foreign Relations Committee, Bidens’s office began cataloging his travels. One version of this document has survived to the present day, handed down from one staff member to another and allowing them to refresh their memories, or Bidens, of possible meetings of the past.

I have traveled over 1.3 million miles for the president, meeting with heads of state, most of whom I have known for most of my career, Biden said on his last foreign trip as vice president in 2017, just 48 hours before Trumps inauguration.

Just after touching the UK on Wednesday, Biden told service members at a Royal Air Force station in Mildenhall that he had visited more than 100 countries as a senator and vice president.

The depth of relations, especially with U.S. opponents, is particularly valuable for what Biden himself has called a turning point in world history, with democracies and autocracies leaping for influence in the 21st century.

During his 2020 campaign, Biden recorded many of his speeches recounting his initial conversations with Xi, in which his Chinese counterpart asked him to describe America in one word. Biden offered: Opportunities.

Personal relationships are the only means by which you build trust, Biden Xi told two years later when he returned for more meetings in Beijing. This does not mean that you agree, but trust that the man or woman on the other side of the table is telling you exactly what they are saying, even if you do not want to hear it.

Since our relationship is so complex, achieving it will not be easy and will require direct contact with each other for our interests, our concerns and, frankly, our expectations, Biden added.

Ahead of Biden’s first face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin next week, advisers stressed the value of being able to speak bluntly and directly without having to take his counterpart’s measure.

Bottom line: He believes you need to be clear, direct and direct in every aspect of your engagement to Vladimir Putin and that is what he intends to do, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.

There is a risk, however, of concentrating on the personal at the expense of the substance. But Biden has often told the story of his last known face-to-face meeting with Putin, bluntly telling him he has no soul.

We understand each other, Biden says Putin responded.

Ted Kaufman, Bidens’ longtime chief of staff and his successor as Delaware senator, said the president was also keeping track of expectations as to whether he would be able to move Putin on a major issue.

But he knows how to get there. He knows how to put the ball in play, Kaufman told MSNBCs Ayman Mohyeldin. I think one of the things that stands out a lot about his presidency is that he’s the first president in years and years who has any real experience of being president. He knew Putin for 20, 30 years. He knows how to negotiate.

Another U.S. official said Bidens’ strong personal ties could prove even more valuable with allies who have begun to question the sustainability of their partnership with the United States after the Trump presidency.

“He has to show with confidence that he is doing what he has to do, and that will not only bring about the US economic return, but will somehow normalize our political dysfunction or address it,” said Matthew Goodman. an analyst at centers for strategic and international studies. This is a difficult message, especially early in the administration.