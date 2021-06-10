News of the Weird: China stray elephants become international stars | tidings

Beijing Already famous at home, Chinas stray elephants are now becoming international stars.
Leading global media outlets are reporting on herds of more than a year, 300 miles of travel from their home in a wildlife reserve in the southwestern Yunnan mountain province to the outskirts of Kunming provincial capital.
Twitter and YouTube are full of clips of their various pranks, especially those of two calves that got into a watering hole and had to be helped by elderly members of the group.
We need to be more like elephants and be more family oriented, take family vacations and help and care for and protect each other, read a comment on MrDeterministicchaos signed on YouTube.
Elephants have been on trend for days on the Chinas Weibo microblogging service with photos of the group sleeping attracting 25,000 posts and 200 million views on Monday evening, June 7th.
The 15-member herd was caught overnight walking through urban streets by security cameras, continuously filmed from the air by more than a dozen drones and followed by those seeking to minimize damage and keep pachyderms and people away from damage.
They raided food and water farms, visited a car dealer, and even showed up at a retirement home, stuffing their luggage into several rooms, causing an elderly man to hide under his bed.
While no animals or people were injured, reports put the crop damage at more than $ 1 million.
Sixteen animals were originally in the group, but the government says two returned home and one child was born during the walk. The herd now consists of six females and three adult males, three juveniles and three calves, according to official reports.
What exactly motivated them to make the epic journey remains a mystery, though they seem to be particularly attracted to corn, tropical fruits, and other crops that are delicious, plentiful, and easy to get to in the lush tropical region that is home. of about 300 animals. Others have speculated that their leader may simply be lost.
Asian elephants are loyal to their home areas if there has been no inconvenience, resource loss or development, in which case they can move, according to Nilanga Jayasinghe, Asian species conservation manager at the World Wildlife Fund.
In this case, we do not really know why they left their home, but we do know that there has been significant habitat loss due to agriculture and the transformation of forests into plantations within this range in recent decades, wrote Jayasinghe in an email. What has probably happened here is that in their search for new habitat, they got lost along the way and continued.
Authorities have worked to avoid negative interactions and need to determine what the best steps are here and to keep the human-elephant conflict away, Jayasinghe wrote.
Kunming will host the upcoming Convention on the Biological Diversity of the Parties to discuss topics such as the human-wildlife conflict, and this is a real-time example of the importance of addressing the issue and its root causes for the good of the world. wild and human, she wrote.
Elephants are given the highest level of protection in China, allowing their numbers to grow steadily even as their natural habitat shrinks, and requiring farmers and others to exercise maximum restraint when encountered. Government orders have told people to stay inside and not look at them or use fireworks or otherwise try to scare them away.
By far, more passive tools are being used to keep them out of urban areas, including parking trucks and construction equipment to block roads and using food points to pull them away.
As of June 8, the herd remained on the outskirts of Kunming, a city of 7 million people, with one of the men who had left on his own, creating even more excitement and anxiety for those trying to keep tabs on them.
A statement on June 7 from a provincial command center set up to monitor the group said the elephants were resting, while more than 410 emergency response personnel and police personnel, many vehicles and 14 drones were deployed to monitor them. Residents of the area were evacuated, temporary traffic control measures were implemented and 2 tons of elephant food were placed.
Another objective was to maintain silence to create conditions to lead the group of elephants to migrate west and south, the command center said.
Asian elephants, the continent’s largest terrestrial animal, are in total decline, with less than 50,000 left in the wild. Habitat loss and conflict resulting from man and wildlife are their biggest threats, along with poaching and population isolation.
The German army will send surplus beer from Afghanistan
BERLIN The German military says it has found a solution to an unusual logistical problem facing its troops in Afghanistan: a beer.
Defense Department spokeswoman Christina Routsi said Monday, June 7, that a recent decision by the German commander in Afghanistan to ban alcohol consumption for security reasons had resulted in a collection of beer, wine and mixed drinks at Camp Marmal in Mazar-e-Sharifi
German soldiers are usually entitled to two cans of beer or equivalent per day.
Routsi said the military found a civilian contractor who would take alcohol back from the country before the withdrawal of German troops from Afghanistan as the NATO mission in the country ends in the coming months.
The German military said nearly 6,000 gallons of alcohol, including nearly 60,000 cans of beer, could not be sold in Afghanistan due to local religious restrictions, or destroyed for environmental reasons.
Proceeds from the sale of beer by German contractors elsewhere should cover the cost of transporting it abroad, the military said.