Therapeutic Solutions Spinoff Campbell International Neuroscience Reports Necessary for Reducing Schizophrenia Activity in Subsequent Tolerogenic Dendritic Cell Administration Mice





ELK CITY, Idaho, June 10, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today that its subsidiary, Campbell Neurosciences, recently received data demonstrating that administration of tolerogenic dendritic cells to a model of schizophrenia animals resulted in multiple suppression neurological manifestations of the condition. Of great interest was the association between the increased number of regulatory T cells and therapeutic activity. The company previously reported that regulatory T cell administrations are capable of suppressing schizophrenia. “It is incredible to think that immune responses such as the ability of tolerogenic dendritic cells to stimulate regulatory T cells can be used to treat neurological diseases. The interaction between the brain and the immune system is the foundation of Campbell Neurosciences, and I’m very excited to guide the translation of this very important animal study into human clinical trials, ”stated Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company. Campbell Neurosciences was initially founded as a division of Therapeutic Solutions International and later established as an independent company, which has focused on ending suicide using immunology and regenerative psychiatry. The company was founded by Kalina O’Connor, President and CEO of the Company, whose mother, Kathleen O’Connor, and uncle, Hugh O’Connor (i biri i Carroll O’Connor), were victims of suicide. “The only way to end this silent epidemic of suicide is to approach it aggressively as a biological disease and not as a choice made by weak-minded people,” Ms O’Connor said. “I have three young children; suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people. As the daughter of someone who was a victim of suicide, and as a mother now, I feel that not enough work is being done. That is why I “I am extremely grateful to our investors, our associates and our team who are advancing their knowledge of the biological causes of suicide every day.” The main product of Campbell Neuroscience is the Campbell Score, a clinically proven blood test for predicting suicidal ideation. Furthermore, the Company (TSOI) has 13 patent applications filed covering diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. “Schizophrenia is a very special disease that possesses numerous immunological links,” he said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International. “There is a lot of cross-fertilization happening between our two companies, especially in the sense that TSOI is focused on using the immune system to kill cancer, while Campbell is using the immune system to detect and alter neural activity. Through these interactions “We are constantly developing new ideas, experiments, patents and ways of interpreting preclinical and clinical data. It is a real pleasure to work with Campbell Neuroscience on this very important issue of life.” About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. Therapeutic Solutions International has focused on immune modulation for the treatment of certain specific diseases. The Company’s corporate website is www.therapetikolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapetikolutionsint.com/ [email protected] SOURCE International therapeutic solutions Similar links https://therapeuticsolutionsint.com/



