China accuses Australia of abuse, says world trade rules designed to protect Western interests





Beijing has accused Australia of abusing state power by restricting Chinese investment, claiming Western countries used the rules of world trade to maintain their dominance.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday hailed tariffs imposed by Beijing on a range of Australian products as “completely unconscious”, just a day after urging the international community to tighten trade rules in a bid to curb economic coercion. On his way to the G7 in the UK, Mr Morrison said Australia was eager to reopen dialogue with China, but was “not willing to accept” a list of 14 complaints published by Beijing, or “trade “its values. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin insisted the sanctions protect the rights of Chinese producers and consumers, claiming that Beijing opposed the “politicization” of trade and “all forms of political harassment and manipulation”. CONNECTED: Businesses urged to ‘de-risk’ ties with China as Xinjiang ‘comment on color and movement’ sparks anger But he established the rules of world trade as a closed shop, created by Western powers to maintain control and neutralize the growth of developing countries. “Who has politicized trade and economic issues, extended the concept of national security and abused state power to suppress and contain foreign companies?” “The Australian side has a clear idea,” he told reporters on Thursday. The comments were an obvious reference to the new powers, introduced last year, allowing the federal government to veto foreign investment for reasons of national security. The power was first used in April to remove the controversial Belt and Roads Initiative signed between China and Victoria, an action that angered China. Japan has pledged to support Australia in its ongoing effort with Beijing, raising concerns over human rights abuses in Xinjiang and Hong Kong in a joint statement signed by the two countries on Tuesday. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga also pulled fire from Beijing, referring to Taiwan, along with Australia and New Zealand, as a “country” during remarks in the country’s parliament. Mr Wang said the “flagrant” intervention had “severely violated” a commitment by Japan to refer to Taiwan as part of China, claiming that Beijing had made representations in Tokyo over the comments. “We urge Japan to make swift clarifications, remove the serious damage and ensure that such things do not happen again,” he said. “There is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. “We strongly urge the Japanese side to diligently respect its commitment, to be prudent in word and deed, to avoid undermining China’s sovereignty in any form, and to refrain from sending any wrong signal to the forces of independence of the Taiwanese. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos