Climate change and biodiversity loss need to be tackled together – report





Biodiversity loss has been eclipsed by climate change on the global agenda, but the two issues are closely linked, have similar impacts on human well-being and need to be addressed urgently, together, scientists said on Thursday. The destruction of forests and other ecosystems undermines nature’s ability to regulate greenhouse gases in the atmosphere and protect against extreme weather influences – accelerating climate change and increasing sensitivity to it, said a report by UN agencies on climate change climate and biodiversity. The rapid extinction of mangroves and seaweed, for example, prevents carbon deposition and exposes coastlines to storms and erosion. The report calls on governments to adopt nature-based policies and solutions to address both issues. “For a very long time, policymakers tended to see climate change and biodiversity loss as separate issues, so policy responses have been outlined,” said report co-author Pamela McElwee, an ecologist at Rutgers University. , for a virtual press conference. “Climate has simply received more attention because more and more people are feeling it in their lives – whether it is fires or hurricane danger. Our report shows that biodiversity loss has a similar effect on human well-being.” The report marks the first collaboration of scientists from both the Intergovernmental Panel on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Calling on countries to protect entire ecosystems instead of iconic sites or species, the report’s authors hope to influence policy discussions at both the UN biodiversity conference in October in Kunming, China, and the UN climate talks that held a month later in Glasgow, Scotland “The report will link two COPs (summits) in terms of thinking,” said Hans Poertner, co-chair of the IPCC. Ahead of the Kunming conference, the UN has urged countries to commit to protecting 30% of their land and sea territories by 2030. Experts say at least 30% of the Earth, if not 50%, should be under its protection. preserve habitats under a climate change. So far more than 50 countries, including the United States, have made the 30% promise. “With this report, both issues are married now, which is really powerful,” said James Hardcastle, a conservative at the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). “We can use momentum to get more commitments from conservation countries.” Since 2010, the countries have collectively managed to add almost 21 million square kilometers – an area the size of Russia – to the global network of protected lands, bringing the total to almost 17% of the Earth’s land, according to a report by published last month by IUCN. Yet less than 8% of these lands are bound – something that is considered essential to ecological processes and the safe movement of wildlife. Meanwhile, total marine conservation areas remain at 7%, below the 2020 target of 10%. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos