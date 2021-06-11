Australia and Singapore in talks on travel bubble without quarantine

Image: Getty



Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have both pledged to work towards the introduction of quarantine travel between Australia and Singapore.

During Morrison’s brief visit to Singapore ahead of the reunion with the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) in the UK, the prime ministers hinted that a travel bubble between the two countries would only be allowed when the majority of the population in both states were vaccinated.

According to Lee, the trip would be able to resume in a “safe and calibrated manner when both parties are ready”.

“We need to prepare the infrastructure and processes to prepare to do that,” he stated.

“It starts with mutual recognition of health and vaccination certificates, perhaps in digital form. When all the preparations are ready, we can start small with an air travel bubble to build trust on both sides.”

While there is no set schedule for when this might happen, Lee suggested that one possible way to get started would be to allow Singaporean students back to Australia to resume their studies.

“[Once] we get a pilot going we can expand the project and later we can have a complete travel bubble between the two countries we hope it can be done as soon as possible, “he said.

Starting this weekend, a digital COVID certificate will be available to Australians who have received two doses of a COVID-19 stroke. Will be recovered for anyone who has an Australian Medicare number.

From July, all national immunization program providers will be required to report, where possible, within 24 hours and no later than 10 days when a vaccination was given to an individual in Australia.

The information is stored in the Australian Immunization Register (AIR) maintained by the Australian Services on behalf of the Department of Health.

Providers can upload vaccination information through an online portal, either directly or through the software they use in their practice that is integrated into the AIR. Use an individual’s Medicare number for identification and connection. There are no penalties for not uploading information.

Morrison defended the sophistication of the digital vaccination certificate would be “another important building block” to make the Australia-Singapore travel bubble work.

“Sophistication of systems in both Singapore and Australia, I think, will enable both countries to ensure that we can get a system that works very well. Once we have that capability, then, as the Prime Minister says, then it becomes secondly considering, we consider all the different medical issues and different risks that we have to manage as a leader to ensure that we can go to the next stage successfully, ”he said.

If it goes according to plan, Singapore would be the next cabin outside the range where quarantined travel is allowed for Australians. It would pursue a similar travel deal with New Zealand, which has been in force since April.

Meanwhile, Singapore was set to start quarantine trips with Hong Kong at the end of last month. However, those plans have been delayed since the worsening of COVID-19 cases in Singapore. Both sides have agreed to review the situation in early July before deciding on another departure date.

The prime ministers added that the ministries of health in both countries have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to co-operate in healthcare and health technologies.

Separately, another Memorandum was signed between the Australian Federal Police and the Singapore House Team Science and Technology Agency. They said the Memorandum of Understanding would enable “operational scientific and technological co-operation to develop and enhance the security capabilities of the country and law enforcement agencies to prevent crime and maintain law and order”.

Morrison and Lee also announced that an Australia-Singapore “fintech bridge” would be erected, which is based on the digital economy pact signed between the two countries last year. The agreement includes cross-border data flow cooperation, digital payments, e-commerce, artificial intelligence and digital identities.

“The fintech bridge will improve co-operation on fintech policy and regulation and seek opportunities for co-operation in joint innovation projects, as well as facilitate investment and new business opportunities in digital commerce and financial services,” they said.