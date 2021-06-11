Old News From the Wenatchee World archives: Pogue to be renamed Okanogan; Apple production lowest in 35 years; Gene Hoon retires Old News

115 years ago 1906
Mrs. John Godfrey entertained some of her friends at her home Wednesday afternoon.
Remodeling work at Chelan District Court is progressing and is expected to be completed by August 1st. The main work so far has been on the second and third floors. One of the most important changes will be the relocation of the courtroom from the first floor to the second floor. Along with the courtroom will be the jury room and the judges room. The county clerk will also have a new office on the second floor with a safe for registrations.
The second annual point for Wenatchee High School students was held Thursday in Squilchuck. Stephen Knowles delivered a speech on behalf of the freshman class, Lyman Shotwell recited a poem representing sophomores, and AW Camp responded on behalf of the junior class to a speech by Clifford Godfrey representing seniors.
Help for Ladies of the Methodist church will meet Wednesday afternoon at the home of Mrs. CM Carden.
Twenty-three students have completed the work of the first eight grades in Wenatchee public schools. They are Sadie Godfrey, Helen G. Keith, Grace M. Wiester, Mildred M. Hallenbeck, Delia S. Zwight, Grace E. Christianson, Mae Mottler, Orrie E. Taylor, Arthur Gunn, Charles Hilton, Earl G. Marr, Ernest Sprague, Lloyd Milner, James T. Taylor, Frank Pate, Frank E. Marr, George D. Clarke, Percy C. Hunsaker, William A. Thompson, William HV Hauxhurst, Claude C. Chamberlin, John T. Dietch, and Perry J. It fades.
Entiat CA Harris farmer was in Wenatchee Saturday for business.
Allen Wetsel, who recently bought interest in Garton and Little Market, has relocated his family here. They are living in Nob Hill.
JH Holden, from the Holden Mine near Chelan, crossed the Wenatchee today on his way home from West Washington.
Walter M. Olive, of the Wenatchee Commercial Club, has appointed a committee of club members to take charge of the fourth July celebration. They are Ed Ferguson, TA Davies and FM Scheble.
The controversy over the name of the city of Pogue or Alma is on the way to resolution. Senator Pogue, for whom residents named the city, has withdrawn his consent to the use of his name, and Okanogan will probably be elected.
65 years ago 1956
The Eastmont Junior Chamber of Commerce hosted a meeting this week and Jerry Koch, the statute president, said the group would be committed to working for youth in the East Wenatchee district. In addition to Koch, other elected officers were George Sellar, the first vice-president; Warren Crowe, Second Vice President; Norm Meyer, secretary; and Dick Seeley, cashier.
Graduation exercises for 17 practicing nurses will be held Friday at Wenatchee Valley College, chaired by Dr. James Starr, college president. Graduates are Charlotte Ackerman, Sally Bannon, Louella Bissonnette, Susie Dobbs, Vivian Dodson, Essie Erickson, Opal Ettles, Frances Harris, Barbara Hertzog, Mona Huether, Janet Liddle, Eva Lowers, Jane Quehrn, Janice Rodman, Ben Snider, Eldridge Snider and Dorothy Underhill.
Mayme Mitchell is the new president of the Altrusa Club of Ephrath.
Rev. and Mrs. Johnnie J. Postlewait, home missionaries for the Free Will Baptist Church, organized a church in Wenatchee on May 30 with 16 members of the statute.
Washington state apple production, hit hard by winter weather, this year will probably be the smallest in 35 years. Apple State Commission today predicted a production of 18,000 cargoes. Last year’s harvest was 28,350 car loads.
The $ 50,000 fundraising campaign for Lake Wenat-chee YMCA Lodge starts Saturday. The goal is to bring the construction and use of the building up next summer.
New student body officials have been elected to Bridgeport High School for next year. They are Dick Kaden, president; Judy Pearl, Vice President; Verlee Hunt, secretary; and Carolyn Gross, cashier.
Mildred Naughten hosted 34 Fire Camp guards and Blue Bird leaders Wednesday at the Zanika-Lache Camp on Lake Wenatchee. Among those present were Mrs. CG Johnson, Mrs. Joe Gaspers, Mrs. ME Plughoff, Mrs. HE Simser, Mrs. Gene Greenfield, Mrs. Ray Taplett, Mrs. Duane Wilson, Mrs. Harry Walsh, Mrs. Edward Gardner, Mrs. Scott Roth, Mrs. Milton Marr, Mrs. Charles Atwood, Mrs. Ronald Barnhart, Mrs. Charles Brown Jr., Mrs. Allen Spangler, Mrs. HE Hollow, Mrs. RD Conrad, Mrs. Joe McKee, Mrs. Harold Gregg, Mrs. Ottis Kelley, Mrs. Royal Pinkerton, Mrs. WR Hoard, Mrs. GL Cruickshank and Mrs. HB Healy
40 years ago 1981
Joan Gregg, associate dean of Wenatchee College students, was named the outstanding graduate among college graduates in recognition of her 15 years of college service. Gregg was honored at the WVC opening ceremonies on Sunday.
Marilyn Jones was installed as president of the Phi to Phi Sigma Alpha Chapter.
The Wenatchee School Board has accepted the resignation of Gene Hoon, assistant principal at Pioneer Junior High School. He is retiring after 31 years in education.
Four women have been selected Spirits College Wenatchee Valley, or Fan Promoters, for the 1981-82 school year. They are Beth Endersbe, Terri Ayling, Sue Harper and Trina Damish.
Two members of the Brewster Cub Scout Pack No. 33 have been presented with the Arrow of Light. They are Brian Munk and Ted Dodge.
Sam Willsey is the new principal of Leavenworth High School.
Al Bell has opened Cascade Satellite TV on Highway 348 N. Chelan.
Wenatchee native James K. Anderson has been elected president and chief executive of the Tacoma-based First Pacific Federal Savings and Credit Association.
Dr. Bill Boudreau has resumed his family medicine practice at the Congdon Clinic, 203 Palouse St. He spent last year in practice in Liverpool, Nova Scotia.
It will be brilliant and attention-grabbing for Marsha Anderson of Moses Lake and Becci Wood of Chelan as they represent North Central Washington at the Miss Washington Scholarship competition in Vancouver next week. Anderson reigned as Miss Moses Lake and Wood was elected last fall as Miss Greater Wenatchee.