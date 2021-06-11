International
Biden does not announce any string attached to global vaccine donation Coronavirus pandemic news
US President Joe Biden has announced a donation of 500 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to the world’s poorest countries to help speed up the end of pandemics, with no strings attached.
Biden wants to burn his multilateral credentials on his first foreign trip as leader Thursday gave the donation as a bold move that showed the U.S. had recognized their responsibility to the world and to their citizens.
The United States is providing these half a billion doses without any connection. No united strings, Biden said, speaking alongside Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla at the English seaside resort of Carbis Bay ahead of a G7 summit.
Our vaccine donations do not involve pressure for favors or possible concessions. We were doing this to save lives, to end this pandemic and that’s all, he said.
The U.S. commitment is to purchase and donate 500 million doses of Pfizer for distribution through the global COVAX alliance to 92 lower-income countries and the African Union.
Biden had faced growing pressure to outline his global vaccine-sharing plan, especially as supply disparities around the world have become more pronounced and demand for shots in the US has plummeted in recent weeks. .
Our very strong view that given the lack of worldwide coverage is absolutely important to make a big move like this to introduce more vaccines into the system as soon as possible, said Gayle Smith, coordinator global COVID at the US Department of State.
“These vaccines will be available from August, although we are postponing the 80 million doses that have already been announced,” she told a news conference on Thursday.
Officials said the goal is to distribute 200 million doses by the end of the year. The remaining 300 million doses will be shipped in the first half of 2022.
China has already offered its vaccines to poorer countries, with Brazil and Indonesia hit hardest among those taking part in late-stage trials for its Sinovac vaccine, which received World Health Organization emergency use approval early. of the month. More than 20 countries are using the strike, including Chile, Turkey, Thailand and Malaysia. A second Chinese hit, Sinopharm, also has WHO approval, which means both can be distributed through COVAX.
Change not charity
Coronavirus outbreaks are rising again in many parts of the world where mass vaccination programs have not yet participated in part due to supply constraints. Experts say the continued spread of the disease will allow the virus to evolve, increasing the risk of emerging variants that are more easily transmitted and more deadly.
COVAX has so far delivered only 81 million doses, and some countries, especially in Africa, have not yet received any shipments.
Global vaccine distribution will be among the key issues at the G7 summit, which begins on Friday, with discussions already under way on a $ 50 billion vaccine distribution plan for poor countries.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is seeking a commitment to vaccinate the entire world by the end of 2022, while UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says equal access to shooting through COVAX is essential.
Last week, Biden announced a plan to distribute 25 million overdoses of vaccines. The White House said most doses will be channeled to COVAX, while about six million doses will go directly to countries.
The Oxfam anti-poverty campaign group welcomed Bidens’ announcement and called for more to be done to increase global vaccine production.
Sure, these 500 million doses of vaccine are welcome as they will help more than 250 million people, but it’s still a drop in the bucket compared to the need around the world, said Niko Lusiani, the lead vaccine Oxfam Americas.
We need a transformation towards more widespread production of vaccines so that qualified manufacturers worldwide can produce billions more low-cost doses on their own terms, without intellectual property restrictions, Lusiani said in a statement.
The Bidens administration last month backed a proposal, brought from India and South Africa, that would temporarily remove intellectual property rights to COVID-19 vaccines.
But there has been constant resistance from pharmaceutical companies and some of the countries where they are located.
Medicins Sans Frontieres said the continued proliferation of COVID-19 made action necessary.
G7 Governments need to work urgently with other governments to use all available policy options to facilitate and mandate the transparent, unconditional, enforceable and comprehensive transfer of COVID-19 medical device technologies, in particular vaccines. from the companies they expect to manufacturers in all regions, and especially in low- and middle-income countries, in order to provide access for all, everywhere, said Dr Christos Christou, international president of Medicines Sans Frontieres in a statement.
Its time for change, not charity.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]