Biden does not announce any string attached to global vaccine donation Coronavirus pandemic news

US President Joe Biden has announced a donation of 500 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to the world’s poorest countries to help speed up the end of pandemics, with no strings attached.

Biden wants to burn his multilateral credentials on his first foreign trip as leader Thursday gave the donation as a bold move that showed the U.S. had recognized their responsibility to the world and to their citizens.

The United States is providing these half a billion doses without any connection. No united strings, Biden said, speaking alongside Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla at the English seaside resort of Carbis Bay ahead of a G7 summit.

Our vaccine donations do not involve pressure for favors or possible concessions. We were doing this to save lives, to end this pandemic and that’s all, he said.

Delivery of COVID-19 vaccines provided through the global COVAX initiative arriving at the airport in Mogadishu, Somalia [File: Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Photo]

The U.S. commitment is to purchase and donate 500 million doses of Pfizer for distribution through the global COVAX alliance to 92 lower-income countries and the African Union.

Biden had faced growing pressure to outline his global vaccine-sharing plan, especially as supply disparities around the world have become more pronounced and demand for shots in the US has plummeted in recent weeks. .

Our very strong view that given the lack of worldwide coverage is absolutely important to make a big move like this to introduce more vaccines into the system as soon as possible, said Gayle Smith, coordinator global COVID at the US Department of State.

“These vaccines will be available from August, although we are postponing the 80 million doses that have already been announced,” she told a news conference on Thursday.

Officials said the goal is to distribute 200 million doses by the end of the year. The remaining 300 million doses will be shipped in the first half of 2022.

China has already offered its vaccines to poorer countries, with Brazil and Indonesia hit hardest among those taking part in late-stage trials for its Sinovac vaccine, which received World Health Organization emergency use approval early. of the month. More than 20 countries are using the strike, including Chile, Turkey, Thailand and Malaysia. A second Chinese hit, Sinopharm, also has WHO approval, which means both can be distributed through COVAX.

Change not charity

Coronavirus outbreaks are rising again in many parts of the world where mass vaccination programs have not yet participated in part due to supply constraints. Experts say the continued spread of the disease will allow the virus to evolve, increasing the risk of emerging variants that are more easily transmitted and more deadly.

COVAX has so far delivered only 81 million doses, and some countries, especially in Africa, have not yet received any shipments.

A woman receiving a vaccine dose at Yaba Mainland Hospital in Lagos, Nigeria [File: Sunday Alamba/AP Photo]

Global vaccine distribution will be among the key issues at the G7 summit, which begins on Friday, with discussions already under way on a $ 50 billion vaccine distribution plan for poor countries.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is seeking a commitment to vaccinate the entire world by the end of 2022, while UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says equal access to shooting through COVAX is essential.

Last week, Biden announced a plan to distribute 25 million overdoses of vaccines. The White House said most doses will be channeled to COVAX, while about six million doses will go directly to countries.

The Oxfam anti-poverty campaign group welcomed Bidens’ announcement and called for more to be done to increase global vaccine production.

Sure, these 500 million doses of vaccine are welcome as they will help more than 250 million people, but it’s still a drop in the bucket compared to the need around the world, said Niko Lusiani, the lead vaccine Oxfam Americas.

We need a transformation towards more widespread production of vaccines so that qualified manufacturers worldwide can produce billions more low-cost doses on their own terms, without intellectual property restrictions, Lusiani said in a statement.

The Bidens administration last month backed a proposal, brought from India and South Africa, that would temporarily remove intellectual property rights to COVID-19 vaccines.

But there has been constant resistance from pharmaceutical companies and some of the countries where they are located.

Medicins Sans Frontieres said the continued proliferation of COVID-19 made action necessary.

G7 Governments need to work urgently with other governments to use all available policy options to facilitate and mandate the transparent, unconditional, enforceable and comprehensive transfer of COVID-19 medical device technologies, in particular vaccines. from the companies they expect to manufacturers in all regions, and especially in low- and middle-income countries, in order to provide access for all, everywhere, said Dr Christos Christou, international president of Medicines Sans Frontieres in a statement.

Its time for change, not charity.