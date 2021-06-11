Rising property demand in Carbis Bay – Eye of the Property Industry





Global attention is on the town of St. Ives and the neighboring Carbis Bay village this week as the G7 summit takes place. Preparations have continued over the past six months, and now the reality has arrived, and it will appear that potential property buyers are impressed with what they see. The number of people seeking property in Carbis Bay has doubled daily as home hunters currently control the area on the global stage, according to Rightmove. Buyer searches for Carbis Bay rose 103% on Wednesday, June 9 compared to the previous day. Cornwall was actually the most searched place on the property portal last month, as coastal destinations grow in popularity ahead of the summer period. Rightmoves spokesman Tim Bannister said: “All eyes are on Carbis Bay now, and with such limited supply, coupled with the price tag for the county and the fast pace of sales, there are only a few lucky ones who will be able move there, but thousands more are checking what is on offer. With the sun finally rising in Britain over the past week, people have used their vacation as a time to discover what is for sale at a number of tourist sites, and some will decide now is the time to make a movement to live near the sea. Interest from potential buyers in coastal areas has grown significantly over the past year, with Cornwall now the most sought after place for Rightmove, and there is a large group of people considering a coastal relocation for a different lifestyle. Vicky Twydell, sales negotiator at Bradleys Estate Agents in St Ives, has welcomed the positive media attention. She said: For now it is like being on a film set and it is very good to see the country under global attention. Weve seen a huge amount of demand for homes here, especially those that have a sea view. People like to come to Carbis Bay because they are usually much quieter than St Ives, and we have had people from other areas move here for a lifestyle change now that they are able to work from home more often.

