LDSB to continue with graduation, end-of-year celebrations for all students – Kingston





The Limestone County School Board says it is working to recognize and celebrate the end of the school year for students finishing grades 8 and 12, however, larger-scale events for non-graduates are not possible. According to an update issued by the school board on Thursday, schools do not have the capacity or time to meet the required public health protocols to ensure the safety of student, family and staff at year-end celebrations for all students. Read more: TDSB and TCDSB will not have degrees in kind, despite encouragement from the Ontario government, citing limited preparation time In most cases, limestone schools will continue with pre-scheduled graduation events that include a hybrid of virtual ceremonies and individual personal meetings. smaller scale options that pose the lowest risk as directed by KFL & A Public Health. Individual schools have special plans to recognize all graduates, ”said the statement posted on the school board website. The story goes down the ad The board said not all families will be able to attend the events that are planned. According to the school board, grade 6 students who are leaving for another school may also have an opportunity for a meeting-based party. Schools will finalize individual arrangements for graduation events and communicate these plans to families as soon as possible. Trends Suspect’s father calls London attack ‘unspeakable crime’

Green Party MP Jenica Atwin crossing the floor to join the Liberal Party The announcement of the boards comes after Prime Minister Doug Fords announced last week that students in Ontario will not return to class until September. During the announcement, Ford indicated that he would like schools to arrange year-end celebrations for all students.















School boards in Ontario suspect that graduation can be done in kind at the end of the school year





Ontario school boards suspect open graduations at end of school year June 3, 2021

The school board says graduation will look different this year to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19. Graduates will receive specific information from their school regarding their individual ceremony. According to the requirements of the Ministry of Education, all events will take place outside. The story goes down the ad The board says schools will work directly with families to arrange individual meeting opportunities to attend school in person to collect degrees and awards. Up to two guests are invited to accompany the student while respecting all public health protocols. All attendees should pre-check for COVID-19 symptoms, verify their check-up upon arrival, identify for contact tracking purposes, wear masks, perform hand hygiene and maintain a physical distance of two meters in every time. Meeting on school property before and after these meetings is not allowed. The school board says it will provide an opportunity for all students to attend school individually to pick up items left behind and collect report cards. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







