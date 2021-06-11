Emotional Vigilance Held in Charlottetown for Victims, Residential School Survivors





WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. Hundreds of mourners held a peaceful vigil in downtown Charlottetown on Thursday evening in honor of the victims and survivors of residential schools, sparked by the discovery two weeks ago of the remains of 215 children buried in a former residential school in Kamloops, BC “For many Canadians, this horrific and horrific discovery came as a shock,” said Lennox Island First Nation Chief Darlene Bernard, speaking on the eve. “But for us Indigenous Peoples, it only served to confirm what we have known and heard for so long. And only now that the rest of Canada and the world knows what happened, can Indigenous people feel good about grieving open and feel believed “. The vigil was organized by the island’s indigenous community as a way to support each other. Some residential school survivors attended. The vigilante guards walked silently behind a group of singers and drummers around the Confederation Landing Park. Many wore orange shirts in support of residential school survivors and their families. Events in honor of the 215 children were held in Abegweit and Lennox Island First Nation since the news. On Thursday, the goal was to bring people together in one place to hear and learn from members of the island’s indigenous community. First Nation Abegweit Junior Gould Chief burst into tears as he spoke of the “failed practices” of the residential school system, which tried to wipe out the indigenous language and culture, referring to school architect Sir John A. Macdonald. “I’m going to tell you the hardest thing to do: introduce yourself in my language,” Gould said, continuing to do just that. “They did not kill my father’s Indian in it because he lives in me … I’m the Indian problem,” Gould said to applause. Organizers said the event is also about seeking action from government and church leaders in the 94 calls to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 2015 report. The mourning line stretched around Confederate Landing Park in Charlottetown. (Brian Higgins / CBC) There is also a call to action for Canadians for anyone who does not know much about indigenous history or residential schools to start taking their own initiatives to educate themselves on how indigenous communities have been and continue to be treated. Gould called on everyone to call out the misinformation about the housing schools and the injuries they caused, and to speak openly. “Listen, learn, understand our battles,” he said. “If you could take him and a child, a person becomes a better person, these old men here, they would have finished a school that did not survive.” Support is available to anyone affected by the prolonged effects of residential schools and those encouraged by recent reports. Line set up a National Crisis Line of the Indian Residential School to provide support for alumni and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis hotline: 1-866-925-4419. More from CBC PEI

