Speech: Why I Invest in Nuclear Innovation: Perspectives

June 10, 2021

It is hard to imagine a future where we can decarbonize our energy grid affordable without using more nuclear power, Bill Gates told participants in Nuclear Energy Assembly, held this week as a virtual event by the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI). The text of his keynote address on June 9 is as follows.

“Obviously as evidenced by the fact that we are not all in the same room right now, we have faced a historic public health crisis over the past year and a half. COVID-19 has killed millions, destroyed economies and disrupted the lives of everyone in planet.

We still have a long way to go before we can say we have contained the pandemic, especially in countries around the world that do not have full access to vaccines. But the fact that we HAVE these vaccines, and they were invented within a year of the first COVID diagnosis, is a testament to humanity’s ability to solve global problems through innovation. Since scientists have worked together on vaccines by sharing data online and working together on critical evidence, we now have the tools to end the pandemic.

As you know, the world faces another historic global crisis in climate change, one that threatens to be devastating to all life on Earth if we do not act now to soften it.

The world currently emits approximately 51 billion tons per year in greenhouse gases. We need to get that number to zero net within the next 30 years. This is no small task. It will take every tool we have in our arsenal and some we do not have yet. This is especially true because, as with vaccines, many low- and middle-income countries do not yet have the same access to energy as rich countries. This inequality is holding back their development. So as we reach net-zero emissions, we also need to ensure more energy availability.

Fifteen years ago, I sat down with a group of experts to explore the technologies needed to address the dual threats of global energy poverty and climate change. It became clear that an essential tool for solving both is advanced nuclear power. Nuclear power is of course the only carbon-free energy source that can provide energy day and night, during any season, almost anywhere on Earth. And it has been proven to work on a large scale. It is hard to imagine a future where we can decarbonize our energy grid affordable without using more nuclear energy.

In 2018, MIT researchers analyzed nearly a thousand different scenarios to bring the U.S. to zero and all the cheaper routes involved using a clean, always-available energy source, like nuclear power. That’s why, after my lessons in 2006, I co-founded TerraPower. And I have remained the biggest chairman and investor since then because I believe this work is essential to tackling climate change and bringing clean, reliable and affordable energy to all.

Today nuclear power is at a crossroads. Nearly 20% of America’s electricity comes from the core and remains the largest source of carbon-free electricity in the country. But while America’s current nuclear capacity serves the country well, there are far more reactors planned for retirement than there are new reactors under construction. If we are serious about climate change and, frankly, we should be, the first thing we need to do is keep the reactors safe to operate. Even then, just maintaining the status quo is not enough. We need more nuclear energy to zero emissions in America and prevent a climate catastrophe.

I have spent my life working in rapidly evolving markets and in companies that rely on innovation to stay competitive. For decades, energy markets and technologies changed very slowly and we need to do better than that. As we have seen in technologies like solar and lithium batteries, any technology can change, with cost improvements that are very impressive. And as with computers, companies and industries that do not innovate will lag behind. That’s why I pushed TerraPower to think of it as a technology company rather than an energy company. And that’s why the TerraPower Natrium power system redefines how nuclear power is designed and offers another value proposition.

Sodium was created in a partnership between TerraPower and GE Hitachi, and our model is different. Instead of using the heat of a reactor to generate steam and spin a turbine, Natrium uses it to run a massive molten salt energy storage system, a system larger in size than most large storage of currently existing lithium ion batteries. This means that Sodium can provide stable base load energy when needed, but can also be increased up and down as it is generated by variable renewable technologies such as wind and sun when the wind stops blowing or the sun ceases to shine. In addition, the Natrium design reduces construction costs and time for nuclear power plants, while increasing the flexibility to make the plant more cost-effective for enterprises.

Last week, we announced that, in partnership with the Department of Energy, as part of their Advanced Reactor Democratization Program, TerraPower will build the first Natrium plant on the site of a retired Wyoming coal plant . We will take advantage of the existing network infrastructure and the skilled workforce united there to build and operate the Natrium plant. And we hope to show that, on top of all its energy benefits, the advanced core can play a key role in developing good jobs for skilled workers across the country.

TerraPower is not the only company thinking about advanced designs and new applications for nuclear power. And that is what makes me optimistic about the future of nuclear power. We are seeing a growing demand for technologies that can enable decarbonization. Many innovative companies are working to bring new nuclear technologies to market, and policymakers are recognizing the need for these technologies to address climate change and maintain American leadership in nuclear technology.

So we have a strong foundation, but these factors alone will not ensure success for America’s nuclear industry. The market will continue to evolve and other energy technologies will continue to innovate. To reach its potential, the nuclear industry will have to embrace innovation and change. We also need the federal government to pursue its commitment to fully fund programs such as the Advanced Reactor Democratization Program, and we will need organizations like NEI to continue to push for policies that value carbon offsets and encourage regulators update views on these innovative technologies.

I am committed to my work with TerraPower because I strongly believe that nuclear power should play a role in getting the world to zero. To achieve this goal, we must work together, just as virologists worked together to create the fastest-growing COVID vaccine in human history. Never before has there been a greater need to collaborate across industry – from technology to services – with a shared vision of the role of the core in our grid. I look forward to working with all of you to realize that future. “