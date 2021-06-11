Telangana: Severely hit by pandemic, state to auction unused plots of land | Hyderabad News







Four committees have been set up by the government, with a steering committee chaired by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar for the smooth conduct of land auctions. A standard operating procedure was also issued by the government (NES 13) on Thursday. HYDERABAD: Severely hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and loss of revenue since the coronavirus outbreak in 2020, the Telangana government has decided to auction off major plots of unused land to raise money.Four committees have been set up by the government, with a steering committee chaired by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar for the smooth conduct of land auctions. A standard operating procedure was also issued by the government (NES 13) on Thursday. The state government was planning to auction off unused government land, including land earmarked for the past two years primarily to mobilize funding for various development work, including irrigation projects.

Authorities said they need about Rs 20,000 crore required in the current financial year.

Some plots of land have already been identified for sale under the jurisdiction of HMDAs.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in his early review meetings said the state had lost about Rs 50,000 crore in revenue during the first wave of Covid 19 blockade and arrears from the Center and another Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 in the second wave.

But the state has more financial commitments such as under rythu bandhu payments to farmers this agricultural season, additional financial burden due to wage increases for state government employees and arrears.

The government is seeking more funding to improve the health department budget for hospital infrastructure facilities and the construction of super-specialty hospitals in Hyderabad and Warangal and the completion of irrigation projects such as the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme.

The Department of Industries and Trade, which issued the GO at the land auction, said interested district collectors should ensure that lands do not have electronic auction cases and clear land demarcation is done.

The committee and the relevant officials should ensure the designated approval and change of land use on the identified land and declare the lands as multi-purpose use and notify under proper zoning. The Nodal Departments will be delegated the powers to approve the special terms and conditions and the preliminary schedule for the development of the e-Auction, which will also be given the power to fix the broken price taking into account the prevailing market norms.

A committee will be formed in the node department under the relevant chief government secretary to finalize the bids and approve them.







