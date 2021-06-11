International
We have a fifth ocean, according to National Geographic
Corrections and clarifications: An earlier version of this story mistakenly mentioned the name of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
For the first time in more than a century, there is a new ocean on the map.
This according to National Geographic, which on Tuesday announced that it is officially recognizing the body of water that surrounds Antarctica as the Southern Ocean, making it the fifth ocean alongside the Arctic, Atlantic, Indian and Pacific.
The Southern Ocean has long been recognized by scientists, but because there was never an international agreement, we never officially recognize it, geopolitical geographer Alex Tait told magazine.
The new ocean lies in a ring from the Antarctic coastline at 60 degrees south latitude, according to National Geographic, and differs from other oceans in its definition by the current, not the continent. Area significantly larger than twice the size of the US, says the website of the Central Intelligence Agency.
The company generally follows the names of the International Hydrographic Organization, and although the IHO recognized the Southern Ocean in its 1937 guidelines, it repealed the name in 1953 and has not yet restored it.
However, the U.S. Geographical Names Board has used the name Southern Ocean since 1999, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recognized it in February.
‘Alarmante’:The world’s glaciers are melting faster than ever due to global warming, the study says
Highest in more than 4 million years:Earth’s carbon dioxide levels rise to record high despite pandemic
Marvel Website Captain:Rep. Louie Gohmert urges Forest Service to change Earth’s orbit to combat climate change
Why change now? This is due to conservation efforts around the Southern Ocean.
The Southern Ocean includes unique and fragile marine ecosystems that are home to amazing marine life such as whales, penguins and seals, Enric Sala told National GeographicExplorer magazine at Residence.
Thousands of species live in the Southern Ocean and nowhere else, and the impacts of fishing in the region have been felt for decades, the magazine reported.
And scientists are currently expressing concern about climate change changing the Southern Ocean. Last month, the largest iceberg in the world, which was more than three times larger than Los Angeles, was broken by Antarctica.In February, another iceberg bigger than New York Citybroke off.
The current that led to its recognition, the Antarctic Circumpolar Current, transports more water from each stream and drives a global circulation system that transports heat around the planet, according to National Geographic.
The biggest impact from the change will be on education, Tait told the magazine.
“Students learn information about the ocean world through what you are studying the oceans,” he said. If you do not include the Southern Ocean, then you do not learn its specifics and how important it is.
