International
Chile closes Santiago capital once again as vaccines fail to eradicate rampant cases
SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chilean health authorities announced a blanket blockade across the capital Santiago on Thursday following some of the worst COVID-19 case numbers since the pandemic began, despite having fully vaccinated more than half of its population .
The development, which will alert authorities elsewhere who are debating how soon to reopen as vaccination campaigns gather steam, comes as Chile confirmed that the daily load increased by 17% in the last two weeks nationwide and 25% in the region. Metropolitan that includes Santiago and is home to half the population of the countries.
Intensive care beds in the capital region are now at 98% capacity. Jose Luis Espinoza, president of the Chilean National Federation of Nursing Associations (FENASENF), said its members were on the verge of collapse.
Chile has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world. About 75% of its 15 million inhabitants have already received at least one dose of the vaccine, and nearly 58% have been completely inoculated. In terms of spirit among the largest countries, he is the leader of vaccination in America and the fifth highest in the whole world, according to Reuters data.
Has used nearly 23 million doses of vaccine to date – 17.2 million Sinovacs, 4.6 million Pfizer / BioNTechs and less than 1 million each from AstraZenecas< AZN.L> and CanSinos.
Vaccines are not 100% effective, medical experts pointed out, and there is a time lag before they reach their highest efficacy. Also the direction of the second tough wave is the fatigue of the blockage and the appearance of more sticky variants.
Of the 7,716 people confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 between Wednesday and Thursday, 73% were not fully inoculated and 74% were under 49, the health ministry said.
Dr. Cesar Cortes, an emergency physician at the University of Chile hospital, said people who stayed home last year were now more afraid of being out of work.
Last year, there was low turnover and closure measures were more effective because people were scared to death, he said. This is not happening now.
Without his vaccines, Chile would be worse off, he said.
The complicated situation we are seeing now would be catastrophic, he said.
The Chilean health regulator, ISP, said the genome ranking of infections between December and June had confirmed that the Brazilian variant P1 was more prevalent in the country, and twice as contagious than the original type.
Chile is now starting to vaccinate teenagers after offering blows to older age groups. Two weeks ago he introduced green cards to give more freedom to vaccinated people in an effort to encourage the prudent to come forward.
An infectious disease specialist at a large hospital in Santiago, who asked not to be named because he was not authorized to speak formally, said vaccines could not completely alleviate overcrowded hospitals.
About 10% of people, even if vaccinated, will not be protected from serious diseases. That’s hundreds of thousands of people going to the ICU, he said. And when our health system is strained to the limit as it is now, that percentage alone is enough to overwhelm them.
Reporting by Aislinn Laing and Gabriela Donoso, writing by Aislinn Laing and Fabian Cambero; Edited by Rosalba OBrien
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]