Chile closes Santiago capital once again as vaccines fail to eradicate rampant cases

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chilean health authorities announced a blanket blockade across the capital Santiago on Thursday following some of the worst COVID-19 case numbers since the pandemic began, despite having fully vaccinated more than half of its population .

Photograph on file: A woman walks past an inscription reading ‘Social distance’ during coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) in Santiago, Chile June 7, 2021. REUTERS / Ivan Alvarado

The development, which will alert authorities elsewhere who are debating how soon to reopen as vaccination campaigns gather steam, comes as Chile confirmed that the daily load increased by 17% in the last two weeks nationwide and 25% in the region. Metropolitan that includes Santiago and is home to half the population of the countries.

Intensive care beds in the capital region are now at 98% capacity. Jose Luis Espinoza, president of the Chilean National Federation of Nursing Associations (FENASENF), said its members were on the verge of collapse.

Chile has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world. About 75% of its 15 million inhabitants have already received at least one dose of the vaccine, and nearly 58% have been completely inoculated. In terms of spirit among the largest countries, he is the leader of vaccination in America and the fifth highest in the whole world, according to Reuters data.

Has used nearly 23 million doses of vaccine to date – 17.2 million Sinovacs, 4.6 million Pfizer / BioNTechs and less than 1 million each from AstraZenecas< AZN.L> and CanSinos.

Vaccines are not 100% effective, medical experts pointed out, and there is a time lag before they reach their highest efficacy. Also the direction of the second tough wave is the fatigue of the blockage and the appearance of more sticky variants.

Of the 7,716 people confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 between Wednesday and Thursday, 73% were not fully inoculated and 74% were under 49, the health ministry said.

Dr. Cesar Cortes, an emergency physician at the University of Chile hospital, said people who stayed home last year were now more afraid of being out of work.

Last year, there was low turnover and closure measures were more effective because people were scared to death, he said. This is not happening now.

Without his vaccines, Chile would be worse off, he said.

The complicated situation we are seeing now would be catastrophic, he said.

The Chilean health regulator, ISP, said the genome ranking of infections between December and June had confirmed that the Brazilian variant P1 was more prevalent in the country, and twice as contagious than the original type.

Chile is now starting to vaccinate teenagers after offering blows to older age groups. Two weeks ago he introduced green cards to give more freedom to vaccinated people in an effort to encourage the prudent to come forward.

An infectious disease specialist at a large hospital in Santiago, who asked not to be named because he was not authorized to speak formally, said vaccines could not completely alleviate overcrowded hospitals.

About 10% of people, even if vaccinated, will not be protected from serious diseases. That’s hundreds of thousands of people going to the ICU, he said. And when our health system is strained to the limit as it is now, that percentage alone is enough to overwhelm them.