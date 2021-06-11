Despite the pandemic, Telangana’s IT exports and IT jobs grew in 2020-21 | Hyderabad News





KTR pointed out that when Telangana was formed, there were 3.23 people working in the IT and ITeS sector and over 3 lakh new jobs have been added in the last seven years, bringing the total number of jobs created by the sector to 6.28 lakh (image representative ) HYDERABAD: Telangana’s IT sector has turned tables into pandemics.

At a time when Covid-19 is destroying jobs in almost every sector, technology companies in the state have created 46,489 jobs during 2020-21 compared to 39,093 in 2019-2020.

These jobs increased despite the slow growth of IT exports by 13% in 2020-21 by ALL 1.45 billion. Exports of IT countries had increased 18% during 2019-20 to ALL 1.29 billion from ALL 1.09 billion in 2018-19.

Employment in the IT / ITeS sector has increased by 8% in 2020-21 … Every new direct job created in the IT sector leads to the creation of 2.5 new indirect jobs, said the Telangana Minister of IT and industries KT Rama Rao while the annual report of the department of IT, Electronics and Communication (ITE & C) started on Thursday.

ITE & C CEO Jayesh Ranjan attributed job creation growth to the three key factors large companies that continue to expand their workforce according to their pre-Covid plans, pushing for the digitalization required by Covid-19, and availability of skilled labor in Hyderabad with low traction levels.

KTR noted that when Telangana was formed, there were 3.23 people working in the IT and ITeS sector and over 3 lakh new jobs have been added in the last seven years, bringing the total employment created by the sector to 6.28 lakh.

When we started as a newborn Telangana state in 2014, our IT exports were 57,000 Crore. Since the formation of the new state, we have been able to achieve a CAGR of 14.25%, KTR said.

Commenting on the numbers, HYSEA president Bharani Kumar Aroll noted that the growth figures for IT exports have been impressive as the industry aimed for just one-digit higher growth during the pandemic start last year, but with the industry gradually recovering of IT was hopeful of double-digit growth by the end of FY21.

What is commendable is that a higher number of jobs have been created despite the IT industry working from home. In the coming days, with state governments pushing the IT sector growth to 2-3 levels and the WFH scenario, the sector is ready to grow in these countries as well, he said, adding that investments have flowed into the state despite Covid- 19 and not a single agreement was overturned.

In addition to attracting new IT players to the state and enabling existing ones to expand operations, KTR said the state government was working with industry actors to increase the growth and use of emerging technologies such as AI, Blockchain and Drones among others, in various sectors such as health care and agriculture.

He said the state government will also set up IT towers in Ramagundam, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad and Siddipet. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail







