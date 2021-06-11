The global vaccine donation plan of the US attracts applause, questions

CAPE TOWN, South Africa The United States plans to donate 500 million more COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries met Thursday with celebrations and hesitations amid questions about whether the effort will be enough to help desperately impoverished regions. dose.

Some health officials and experts expressed hope that the commitment would encourage more donations to alleviate inequalities in vaccine supplies that have become pronounced in recent months. Other observers pointed out that the doses needed to arrive quickly.

Saving lives requires shooting in the arms now. Not in late 2021, not in 2022, but now, said Kate Elder, senior adviser on vaccine policy at Médecins Sans Frontières. Donated vaccines come best in sufficient volumes and urgently.

Hours after the administration of US President Joe Bidens pledged to donate, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the Group of Seven had decided to share at least 1 billion coronavirus files with the world, with half coming from the US and 100 million from The announcement on the eve of the G-7 summit in England preceded a coordinated effort by the world’s advanced economies to make vaccination available everywhere.

The first 200 million doses from the US will begin arriving in countries in August, the White House and manufacturer Pfizer PFE,

said, while the rest continued in the first half of 2022.

Inoculation campaigns in some richer countries have stepped forward while efforts have barely begun in many poorer nations. The recent increase in cases in India provided a clear reminder of how COVID-19 can destroy entire countries when vaccines are scarce or non-existent.

Weve seen that the virus is not over. It may feel almost over for some of us living in places where we were lucky enough to have been vaccinated. But in other parts of the world, the virus is still completely out of control, said Lily Caprani, head of vaccine advocacy for UNICEF.

The Biden administrations’ decision to donate Pfizer vaccines raised doubts about whether the doses would reach the poorest of the poor because those doses should be stored in ultra-cold conditions. Many low-income countries with limited infrastructure will probably not be able to get them to their most remote areas.

The African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it would advise its countries to use Pfizer shots in major cities.

However, the administration’s promise was clearly a cause for celebration, said Dr. John Nkengasong, director of the CDC Africa, especially at a time when infections are growing on the continent of 1.3 billion people andsome countries have not yet administered a single dose.

Absolutely, it will be a big help, Nkengasong said.

Donating Pfizer photos is essential because global inequality in vaccination has become a multidimensional threat: a human catastrophe, a $ 5 trillion economic loss for advanced economies, and a contributor to mutant virus generation, said Jerome Kim, head of the International Institute of Vaccines, a non-profit organization dedicated to putting vaccines in developing countries.

The US will work with the global COVAX vaccine alliance to provide the photographs.

The G-7 summit could also provide an indication of whether and how many other nations in the elite club are willing to follow the US and UK in vaccine sharing. Wealthier countries have been at the center of widespread criticism that they lacked the high promises of justice when vaccines were being developed. Germany and France have each pledged to donate 30 million doses by the end of the year.

Gaps in vaccine access are clear: The US and Britain have fully vaccinated more than 40% of their population, according to a global tracker held by Johns Hopkins University.Countries like Haiti, on the doorstep of America, Burundi and many others have vaccinated few, if any, of their own people.

So far, 77% of all administered vaccines have gone to people in 10 countries, said COVAX co-chair Jane Halton. Now that needs to change.

Inequality is not just a matter of justice. There is also growing concern about virus variants emerging from areas with consistently high COVID-19 circulation. At least three variants are circulating in Africa, said the African CDC, and are promoting infections. Even countries like Britain, with high levels of vaccination, have cited variants as a continuing concern.

While Bidens’s plan is welcome, it’s a small piece of the puzzle and does not help countries that are struggling right now, said Fifa Rahman, who is a civil society representative on a World Health Organization body focused on growing access to COVID-19 vaccines.

She cited the East African nation of Uganda as an example, saying the countries’ intensive care units are already packed and only a small number of vaccines remain.

Bidens’ announcement is also entangled in geopolitics. He hopes to put the US and its allies at the forefront of the global virus war in the face of a growing supply of Chinese and Russian vaccines.

China has exported 350 million doses of its vaccines to dozens of nations, according to its Foreign Ministry. While those vaccines have faced scrutiny due to a lack of transparency in the sharing of clinical trial data, many poor nations were eager to get anything at all.

The shootings promised by the Biden administration will go to 92 lower-income countries and the African Union. Pfizer said the doses are part of an earlier promise, with its partner BioNTech, to secure 2 billion doses in developing countries over the next 18 months.

The White House had earlier announced separate plans to distribute 80 million global doses by the end of June, mostly through COVAX.

Some experts said donations alone would not be enough to close large supply gaps and called for allowing qualified companies around the world to produce vaccines without intellectual property restrictions.

The US has expressed support for suspending IP protection for vaccines and several other countries have agreed that it should be investigated. But in an indication of the detached response from the G-7 nations, Germany on Thursday reiterated its opposition to a waiver of such a thing.