Fraser Health hopes to encourage more first doses with same-day COVID-19 vaccination clinics





VANCUVER – While the COVID-19 vaccination rate is rising in BC, there are still some parts of the province with a lower overall coverage. In the Fraser Health region, health officials hope to reach more people who have not made their first vaccine yet by offering more accessible same-day shooting clinics. Maha Sarraf received her first COVID-19 vaccine Thursday at an immunization clinic on King George Highway in Surrey. I feel good. I feel a little nervous, but I feel good. I feel excited to get the vaccine. I feel very hopeful, she said, adding that she moved to BC from Uganda not so long ago and is looking forward to traveling internationally again. I miss the connections, even on the street. Even with strangers. The site is operating as a so-called EASI clinic, which stands for Immune Access to Easy Data Access the same day, and will prioritize first doses. Opens open to anyone living in Fraser Health, including those without personal health numbers and people who are not BC residents. Health authorities executive medical director for population and public health Dr. Ingrid Tyler said clinic staff can help with on-site registration if needed, and vaccinations are done the same day. The EASI idea is a model for accessibility, so it can move through our various existing clinic sites based on our potential supply of vaccines, she said, adding that this clinic model will become available in different locations over the next few weeks and through the summer You were showing as much creativity as possible to help people get vaccinated. Neighborhood clinics will also be offered for the first doses, targeting specific communities. Staff will check the stay proof and handcuffs will be issued for same day appointments to avoid long waits. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that sometimes complacency is a factor in more rural communities, where transmission levels are not high and more effort is needed to find a vaccine. We know most people are doing the right thing and getting on board and coming to clinics, but for some people, that’s more of a challenge, she said. We know we reach a certain level, and then we have to take different strategies to reach people. While EASI clinics will prioritize first doses, second doses are also occurring. Andrea Brown and her husband John received their second vaccines at the Surrey Clinic on Thursday. We can not tell you how much we looked forward to this. We have families in Alberta that we have not seen since the end of 2019, Andrea said. And we miss him a lot. It means I can hug my girls again, John said. For information on ongoing and future EASI clinics, and planned neighborhood clinics, a list of dates and locations is listed at Fraser Health Authority Website.







