Telangana Minister KTR criticizes Center for not assisting MSMEs during pandemic





Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao criticized the central government for not helping small and medium enterprises that have been hit by the pandemic. The Prime Minister announced a package of Rs 20,000 crore last year. Where is? We do not know, said the son of the prime minister. He urged the Center to work with states to bring MSMEs out of anxiety. Earlier, KT Rama Rao had criticized the central government for its Covid-19 vaccination policy and demanded that vaccines be administered nationwide at no cost. ECONOMY TELANGANAS The Minister also started the annual report of information technology (IT) and Telangana industry. Minister of IT and Trade KT Rama Rao said that the state had surpassed many others during the pandemic and had secured huge profits in this regard. He said Hyderabad had created 8 percent of IT and related jobs, despite the pandemic. This, stated KT Rama Rao, was significantly higher than the increase of nations by 2 percent in job creation. ministry @KTRTRS Speaking at the launch of the Department of Industries and IT Annual Report 2020-21, E&C Department https://t.co/T2ZbJgvcLJ Minister for IT, Industry, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) June 10, 2021 Telangana has surpassed Karnataka in terms of office space, Rao added. Despite the pandemic, Telangana’s growth rate is higher than the national growth rate and the share of countries in national GDP has increased from 4.74 percent to 5 percent this financial year, the minister said. READ ALSO: Will printing more money help revive the Indian economy? All you need to know Although the growth rate of the states fell by 1.26 percent at constant prices (2011-12), it was still significantly better than India predicted the contraction of GDP by 8 percent, Rao stressed. Moreover, he said, In 2020-21, the state recorded per capita income of Rs 2,27,145 compared to the national average of Rs 1,27,768. Telangana continues to attract large investments from companies such as MassMutual, Laxai Life Sciences, Agasthya Foods, Trouw Nutrition, Ester Filmtech and others despite the slowdown caused by the pandemic, he concluded. READ ALSO: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin writes to 12 CMs on need for loan repayment moratorium for MSMEs







