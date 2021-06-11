Connect with us

Squamish Nation calls on BC government to stop old-fashioned logging

“We urge the BC government to take immediate and sustained action to push all harvesting and development activities within areas of interest and to ensure that we as a Nation are involved.”

Kombi Squamish is calling on the BC government to stop cutting down old growth in its traditional territories to give them time to develop long-term sustainability plans.

or formal letter stating that the request was sent to Prime Minister John Horgan just one day after the deferral records in Fairy Creek Basin and Central Walbran in the South Vancouver Island region were approved by the BC government.

The order was approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday after the First Nations of Pacheedaht, Ditidaht and Huu-ay-aht made the request for a two-year postponement on Monday.

“We have allowed, as a province, title holders to make decisions on their land,” Horgan said, announcing the news during a news conference Wednesday.

Old-growth cuttings in the Fairy Creek watershed have gained national attention in recent weeks as hundreds of protesters gathered in the region, opposing a court order, in a bid to stop the cutting of some of the province’s oldest trees.

The postponement was a quick response that Squamish Nation says has not been seen in relation to other territories.

Squamish nation leaders are also calling for a two-year deferral of logging on its 690,000 acres, saying the government has failed to take immediate steps to implement the urgent recommendations of the Strategic Review of Old Growth panel report april 2020, which was commissioned by the government.

“These recommendations, especially as they relate to cooperation with indigenous nations and the protection of endangered forests, presented before Christ with the opportunity to build sustainable and meaningful relationships with indigenous communities and to realize your commitment to reconciliation,” the council co-chairs of Squamish Tiyáltelut nation, Kristen Rivers and Skwetsí7meltxw, Joshua Joseph, writes in their letter to the Prime Minister.

“However, as of now, no significant action has been taken to implement these.”

While 44 percent of the old-growth forest in Squamish Nation territory is protected, 56 percent remains unprotected, and the nation declares that 78,000 acres remain endangered if the province does not immediately cut off clear new logging.

“This call calls on the province to take significant action towards meeting its commitments regarding the management of old-growth forests, including the implementation of immediate deferrals and enabling the full participation of Native Nations in these processes.” said Squamish Khelsilem Nation spokesman and adviser at a release.

“Old-growth trees would not fall, and everyone would have more confidence if the province had decided to immediately postpone all old growths at risk, as recommended in Six of the Old Growth Strategic Review. “

Squamish Nation says it has identified at least 20 cut-off blocks within its territory, all within 150 miles of Vancouver, with proposed old-growth logging activities in the next five years that it will oppose.

“Our forests play an integral ecological role in the biodiversity and health of ecosystems before Christ and possess incalculable and irreplaceable cultural value and significance for our Nation,” Rivers and Joseph wrote in the letter.

“In light of the continuing development risk to aging forests and the importance of these forests for the well-being of our Nation – including our cultural, spiritual and economic needs – we urge the BC government to take immediate and sustained action. to postpone all harvesting and development activities within areas of interest and to ensure that we as a nation are involved, consulted and able to secure free, prior and informed consent while respecting all commercial activity within the territory our traditional.

Old Squamish Nation growth blocksA map showing the selected locations of the proposed old growth cutting blocks in the Squamish Territory. By Squamish Nation

They also sent a reminder that BC is committed to maintaining minimum human rights standards in United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

“These include standards regarding the right to be involved in decision-making, land administration, and the need to obtain free, prior, and informed consent,” Rivers and Joseph wrote.

“By adopting the Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, the province must interpret the laws of British Columbia through a lens of the UN Declaration and ensure that the human rights of Indigenous Peoples are protected.”

Rivers and Joseph also called on the government to support the Squamish Nation in developing a new planning process, based on indigenous knowledge and science to ensure long-term ecological integrity and economic opportunity.

The delays for the Fairy Creek watershed come after the province postponed cutting down nearly 200,000 acres of old-growth forests across BC back in September.

In his announcement at the Fairy Basin, Horgan said his government would work to delay the registration of more old growth areas in the province, but he would not set a timeline when cutting the old growth would to end completely in BC

“I’m very excited about the delays that will come later in the summer and throughout the implementation of our old growth plan,” he said.

– With files from Canadian Press

Elisia Seeber is the local and civil affairs reporter for North Shore News. This reporting rate is made possible by Local Journalism Initiative.



