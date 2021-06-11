The Malaysian king opens the COVID crisis amid warnings that the public may take to the streets

But this is the first time seeing someone arrested for questioning government spending and government response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Police confirmed the arrest of the person and the seizure of his cell phone, modem and router. If convicted and convicted, he could face up to three years in prison, a fine of up to 100,000 Malaysian ringgit ($ 31,400) or both. The government may also confiscate property and other resources under temporary emergency orders, and members of the military are given all the powers of a police officer.

But with Muhyiddins already the slim parliamentary majority facing collapse if his coalition’s cornerstone party, the United Malaysian National Organization, pursues a threat to withdraw its support, some celebrities have arrived at the royal palace in Istana Negara as the king has called on party leaders across the political spectrum. Anwar Ibrahim is among the political leaders who have visited the royal palace in the last two days. Credit:Bloomberg Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was there on Wednesday along with others from his Pakatan Harapan pact, and since then there have been more party leaders in the palace including former Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohammad, who despite being in the mid-years’ His 90 is leading another new political organization. Hasshte talked about forming a new unity government and Mahathir proposed that a national operations council take over as it did during the extraordinary Malaysia after the 1969 race riots. He offered to lead the council which would feature parties from both sides of the partition. , but was told by the king that it was a decision for the government. Speaking to his audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong, as the Malaysian monarch is known, Anwar said he did not discuss the formation of a new government, only that he begged the king to prevent the continuation of the emergency.

The king also met with Muhyiddin, as he does every week before cabinet meetings, and will come next Wednesday along with Malaysia eight other sultans for the first time during the pandemic. The special meeting of the rulers will be only the second since the king ascended the throne in January 2019 and has been called to discuss the COVID-19 crisis and Malaysia’s reaction to it. Loading Beenshte planned as credit rating agency Fitch Ratings predicts a worsening of political risks due to widespread and growing dissatisfaction with governments handling the COVID-19 explosion. Moreover, growing public outrage is likely to affect the unity of the government of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassins, and we expect an escalating guilt game over the issue ahead of the promised election, the U.S. credit rating agency said.