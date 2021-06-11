Trying to sneak into India, the Chinese national was held near the Bangla border





The Border Security Force arrested a Chinese national in Malda on Thursday. BSF troops stationed on the South Bengal Border captured the man at Malik Sultanpur BOP when he was suspected of trying to cross the India-Bangladesh border illegally. During interrogation, the intruder identified himself as Han Junwe (36), a resident of Hubei province in China. BSF has learned that he arrived in Dhaka, Bangladesh on June 2 on a business visa and stayed there with a Chinese friend. On June 8, he came to Sona Masjid, District- Chapainawabganj (Bangladesh) and settled in a hotel there. He was trying to cross into India on Thursday when he was stabbed. According to a statement issued by the BSF South Bengal Frontier, Junwe is a wanted criminal. Several intelligence agencies are believed to have worked together to question him. According to documents seized from his possession, it is believed that Junwe was working for the Chinese Intelligence Agency in India. During interrogation, he is believed to have discovered that he had visited India four times before. He visited Hyderabad in 2010 and Delhi and Gurugram three times after 2019. He claimed to run a hotel in Gurugram named Star Spring. Some of the staff at this hotel are from China while the rest are Indians, it is learned. On further questioning, he revealed that a few days ago his business partner was apprehended by ATS Lucknow who also filed a complaint against him. Due to the case filed against him, he did not get Indian visa to China and he got (a) visa from Bangladesh and Nepal to come to India, read a statement issued by BSF. Border Force seized an Apple Laptop, two iPhones, a Bangladeshi SIM card, an Indian SIM card, two Chinese SIM cards, two pens, three batteries, two small torches, five money transaction devices, two debit cards, US dollars, Bangladeshi Taka as well as Indian currency from his possession.

