Travel Corridor Established Australia, Singapore Covid: Prime Minister Scott Morrison

A planned non-quarantine travel corridor between Australia and Singapore may take months to open due to delays in Australia’s Covid-19 vaccination program. The two countries are “establishing systems that will allow such a bubble to appear between Singapore and Australia as is now happening between Australia and New Zealand,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told a joint news conference after meeting with the Prime Minister. of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday. He warned that every corridor is still far away. Such a bubble depends on vaccination levels, Lee told reporters. “Once the majority of the population is vaccinated, it becomes much easier for us to think about these openings,” he said. This means that an operational air travel corridor can be months away, at least. Just about 5.5 million of 26 million Australians have had at least one stroke, meaning some border restrictions are likely to remain in place next year. The Morrison government abandoned its original target in October to inoculate the population. Singapore and Australia are among a handful of Asia-Pacific countries that have managed to contain the coronavirus and have been reluctant to ease border restrictions. Australia has largely closed its shores to non-citizens and residents since last year, while Singapore does not allow most short-term visitors to enter, with the exception of those under programs such as a green lane for business travelers. Australia’s strategy to eliminate Covid-19 cases within the community has come under increasing pressure due to virus leaks in the community from used Australian quarantine hotels returning from overseas, causing localized blockages. Melbourne, the second most populous city with more than 5 million people, emerged from a two-week blockade on Friday. Read more: Melbourne eases blocking restrictions as Covid group content contained Morrison said discussions between the nations had included giving priority to students from Singapore returning to Australia to complete their studies. This would be a “first opportunity” for increased travel between nations, he said. “When all the preparations are ready, then we can start small with an air travel bubble to build confidence,” Lee told a news conference. Morrison was on an official city-state visit and will be expected in the UK to attend the Group of Seven leaders’ summit this weekend. – With the help of Faris Mokhtar Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

