



Argentine President Alberto Fernndndez has been ridiculed throughout Latin America and beyond for remarks made in an attempt to highlight his countries’ European roots. During a meeting this week with the Prime Minister of Spain, Fernndndez said: The Mexicans came from the Indians, the Brazilians came from the jungle, but we Argentines came from ships, and they were ships that came from Europe. His most racially charged version of a frequently cited saying attributed at various times to writers including Mexico’s Octavio Paz and Carlos Fuentes and Argentina’s Jorge Luis Borges and Julio Cortzar though may precede them all and none of them. their did not include any reference to the Indians or the jungle. Fernndez, in fact, initially attributed his quote to Paz. But it was much closer to version one Recording 1982 by Argentine singer Litto Nebbia Indian and jungle and all. Fernndez quickly issued an apology on Wednesday. But he continued to try to justify himself on Thursday with a post on Twitter supporting Nebbia’s words, saying that they talked about us, and about this land (Latin America) that we love and is a mixture of all. The presidents’ statements were widely denounced in Argentina and ridiculed in Brazil, where President Jair Bolsonaro a frequent critic of Fernndndez posted a photo of himself meeting with indigenous leaders with ironic labels, the Jungle and the flag of his countries. Argentine Congresswoman Karina Banfi of the opposition Radical Civil Union said Fernndez showed ignorance and therefore discrimination against the original peoples, with the countries of the region and with all Argentines. In one of his apologies, Fernndez noted that his nation had hosted more than 5 million European immigrants in the first half of the 20th century, adding an indigenous population. Our diversity is a pride, he said. Some academics in the past have used the phrase as an example of a tendency to diminish the role of the indigenous and African peoples of Argentina.







