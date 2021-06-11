How Becks Krishnan escaped a firing squad





When Becks Krishnan was born in November 1976 in Irinjalakkuda, Thrissur, his father Krishnan Shanku was working in Abu Dhabi. When Krishnan shared his joy of fatherhood with his friend, a German, it was he who suggested that the boy be named Becks, which means river. Although most family members disputed the name for his unusualness and preferred to call him Sajeev (who many still use today), Krishnan and his wife Chandrika, named their son Becks Krishnan in the hope that his life to flow smoothly like a river Becks life for the next 36 years was almost as unhindered as his parents wanted. Beloved by all friends and relatives, he graduated as a automotive engineer, found a job in Abu Dhabi and married Veena, who later gave birth to their son Adwaith. But that all changed on September 13, 2012, months after Becks returned to Abu Dhabi after a hiatus when a car he was driving killed a six-year-old Sudanese boy. Becks claims it was an accident, but investigators dropped the murder charges and the Abu Dhabi Supreme Court sentenced him to be executed by the firing squad.





I went to the Gulf with the intention of saving enough money so that I could build a house in my hometown and live with my family. But I lost the peak of my life in prison. I wasted precious time with my wife and son. But despite those hardships, I can now finally be back with my family, of whom I was never sure because of the capital punishment I received. Perhaps, my nine-year imprisonment was like the rock blocking a stream to turn it turbulent. It will be hard to find the lost pace of the flow again, but I hope, Becks said Wednesday when he returned to his family home. NRI businessman and Lulu MA Group chairman Yusuff Ali secured his pardon by paying 5 lakh dirham UAE (equivalent to about Rs 1 million) blood money to the victims’ families.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos