The woman’s body was found in flood waters as the number of Victoria storms rises

A woman’s body has been found in flood waters in Glenfyne, southwest Victoria, becoming the state’s second fatality as authorities continue to issue flood warnings.

Police said the woman’s body was found in a vehicle by Search-and-Rescue officers on Maddens Bridge Road at 10:40 p.m.

While not yet officially identified, police believe the body is 20-year-old woman Nina, who went missing from Simpson on Wednesday.

“The exact circumstances of the woman’s death have not yet been determined, but police are not treating her as suspicious,” Victoria Police said.

Yesterday, a man in his 60s was found dead in Starlings Lane, near Sale in east Victoria, after police were notified of a car submerged in water.

VicEmergency issued a warning to residents and visitors to Traralgon to be evacuated immediately due to the risk of “major flooding” overnight and until Saturday.

“If you are traveling by car, do not enter flooded areas. Come back to find a safe alternative route,” she said.

“If you decide to stay, the emergency services may not be able to help you.”

A major flood warning was issued for the Thomson River downstream of Wandocka. A special flood warning has been issued for Sale.

There are minor flood warnings for Gippsland and other areas.

Emergency services ‘working 24 hours’

Thousands of Victorians woke up in the cold and darkness for the second morning in a row as wild weather cut off power to properties across the east east of Melbourne, Gippsland and Central Victoria.

Incumbent Prime Minister James Merlino thanked SES workers who have been working “extremely hard in dangerous situations” for the past 48 hours, “working full time to respond to calls, to make homes and communities safer,” after the cleaning begins “.

Mr Merlino said his thoughts and prayers were with the family and friends of a Gippsland man who died.

In the last 48 hours there had been 7,400 requests for help and 121,000 homes left without power, Mr Merlino said.

Victoria SES chief Tim Wiebusch said there had been 42 flood rescues in the past 48 hours and about 2,500 aid requests remained to be cleared.

Flood warnings will remain in place for parts of Victoria ahead of the expected rain later this afternoon and tonight, he said.

“We can not stress enough to stay in touch with your emergency broadcast, get the latest information from the Vic Emergency website and stay in touch with the Vic Traffic app or website to close the final routes” , said Mr. Wiebusch.

“Just a reminder that, despite COVID restrictions, if you find yourself presented with an emergency warning or are being asked to evacuate, you can absolutely leave your home to move to a safer place.”

Hundreds who were evacuated from their homes in Traralgonspent overnight with friends and family or in hotels.

COVID-19 restrictions prevented them from staying in an evacuation center.

Gippsland residents have described the storm as the worst they have ever seen. Latrobe Valley farmer Thomas Beamish said he had never seen anything like yesterday’s conditions.

“I’ve lived here my whole life and, no, we’ve never seen it,” Mr Beamish said.

Gippsland prepares as more rain forecasts

Gippsland resident Leah Mether said people were focused solely on survival.

“Everyone is just doing what they can to get past what seems like a few days will pass,” she said. Methersaid.

Hundreds of Traralgon residents have been forced to flee their homes due to the rapid rise of flood waters. ( ABC News: Patrick Rocca

Latrobe City Council Chairman Sharon Gibson said the danger was not over yet.

“Things have eased a bit, but we need more rain,” Cr Gibson said.

Emergency services and volunteers worked overnight to clear roads and restore energy.

AusNet said it may take up to a week for energy to return to some homes.

A large tree fell across a road near a house damaged by storms in Emerald, Victoria. ( ABC News: Billy Draper

SES Commander Jackson Bell said they had spent the night preparing for another “big day” of wild weather.

“Yesterday, it was quite busy for our teams a number of flood rescues undertaken yesterday,” Mr Bell said.

“We will continue to have a presence in the area. In the coming days, there is a risk of rain, which could lead to further elevation of the area.

“So we’re looking at it closely over the next 24 hours.”

Mr Bell said they received about 50 calls to move livestock to higher ground, using our boats as well as vehicles.

He said their focus remained on restoring energy and bringing people back to their homes.

“This morning our focus remains on restoring energy,” he said.

“We know there are parts of Trentham, the eastern Melbourne metropolis, the Yarra Mountains and the Dandenongstill without power,” he said.

“Approximately 160,000 people are still without power.

“This weather system has caused widespread destruction in parts of our states. Some of those issues are complex and far-reaching.”

He said their focus remained on enabling service providers to access infrastructure to restore energy.

“There are still power lines,” Mr Bell said.

“[It’s] another danger that is hindering our work at the moment. “

He said hundreds of volunteers were helping with the efforts.

Emerald resident Brad Wynd is studying the damage to his home after a storm swept through Victoria. ( ABC News: Zalika Rizmal

Gippsland farmers hit by this week’s floods are also assessing the extent of damage to their property and infrastructure.

‘One hundred lions roaring’

Marilyn Deller, 72, said she and her partner survived an almost total destruction of their three-story house on the edge of state forest in Kalorama, east of Melbourne, on Wednesday evening.

Ms. Deller said the sound of the wind was like a “hundred lions roaring at once.”

“The kitchen window was blown into the wall and the ceiling went inside,” she said.

“I fell. I’m very bruised.”

Ms. Deller said the power was off and it was black.

“For a millisecond of my life, I did not know if I would be here or in the hereafter,” she said.

“At that moment it just started to look like one tree after another [falling]”

Flood concerns remain

Another wet weather blast is taking place over East Victoria during the day today and is intensifying tonight.

Overall it is not expected to be as large as the falls that caused major flooding in western Gippsland.

“Annoying” falls will not increase significantly in flood levels, but they will slow down the fall in river levels and may cause problems for emergency services still dealing with widespread damage.

The low-pressure system that has caused the wild weather will leave this weekend, with the conditions resolved by Saturday afternoon.

Floods remain a concern for some downstream communities over the weekend as the waters move toward the ocean.

Cars trapped in the flood waters of Traralgon Creek in Victoria Latrobe Valley. ( Supplied: Michael by Floorworx

Emergency services have issued a flood warning for the SouthGippsland Highway between Sales and Longford this morning.

Authorities say flooding is happening on the Thomson River which is likely to affect the South Gippsland Highway

The main flood warnings remain for the Thomson River downstream of the Wandocka in the Gippsland region.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued strong wind warnings for the Lakes Gippsland, Coast Gippsland Coast and East Gippsland Coast.