‘People are awake’: Peru’s Castillo closes in on election victory

LIMA (Reuters) – Socialist Pedro Castillo was closing in on Peru’s presidential election on Thursday, maintaining a narrow 63,000-vote lead over conservative rival Keiko Fujimori, who has yet to admit and claim fraud despite scant evidence.

Dina Boluarte (C), partner of Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Castillo (not pictured), addresses the media at the headquarters of the “Free Peru” party in Lima, Peru June 10, 2021. REUTERS / Alessandro Cinque

Castillo had about 50.2% of the vote and a 0.36 percentage point advantage over 99.4% of the votes cast, with only a small number of contested votes still being carefully considered.

The schoolteacher and political novice has won widespread support for promises to rewrite the constitution and redistribute mineral wealth, shocking the copper-rich Andean nations, the traditional political and business elite.

People are waking up, Castillo told supporters from a balcony in Lima late Thursday, urging citizens to reclaim the place for all Peruvians after an election split race.

Fujimori, facing her renewed legal problems Thursday, has refused and is seeking to annul the estimated 500,000 votes which she says are questionable.

We will continue to defend the legitimate right of millions of Peruvians until the last vote, she said on Twitter.

The Castillos Peru Libre party says there is no evidence of suspicious activity. Independent election observers say the vote was fair.

The ethics court of the National Election Jury (JNE), the body in charge of overseeing the legality of the election process, said Thursday that casting doubt on the results without evidence was irresponsible.

Washington said election authorities should be allowed to investigate any allegations of fraud.

We hope to work with the properly selected candidate, said a US State Department spokesman.

Peru, which saw three presidents in a week last year amid political scandals and protests, has been hit by the world’s deadliest COVID-19 blast from deaths per capita. World No. 2 copper producer posted its worst economic downturn in three decades last year.

PRESIDENT-ELECTED?

In Latin America, however, many were already celebrating Castillo’s victory.

Argentine President Alfredo Fernandez was the first world leader to congratulate Castillo, saying on Twitter that he had contacted the President-elect and expressed wishes to join forces for the good of Latin America.

Peru’s current interim government said in a statement that it had filed a protest note in Argentina over the comments, with the final results not yet officially announced by the country’s electoral authority.

In Brazil, former left-wing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is widely expected to challenge far-right President Jair Bolsonaro in next year’s election, said Castillo had struck a conservatism in the region.

The result of the Peruvian polls is symbolic and represents another breakthrough in the popular war in our beloved Latin America, he said.

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales also congratulated Castillo on his victory, calling him a spiritual brother and comrade in the war.

LEGAL POINTS

Castillo’s thin inclination towards Fujimori is more significant than the 0.24% difference with which Fujimori lost to Pedro Pablo Kuczynski in the 2016 presidential election.

Then, Fujimori did not ask for a recount, but given the political and legal actions for her, she can do it this time, said Eileen Gavin, chief analyst at Global Markets and the Americas for risk consulting Verisk Maplecroft.

Fujimori spent over a year in jail awaiting trial on charges she admitted to illegally campaign contributions when she first ran for the presidency in 2011. She has denied the allegations and called them political persecution.

On Thursday, prosecutor Jose Domingo Perez demanded that Fujimoris be released on parole and that she be remanded in custody pending trial, arguing that she had been in contact with a witness.

The request will be heard by a judge in the coming days. A Fujimori spokesman did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Prosecutors have the right to seek her imprisonment, but will be interpreted by people as an attempt to interfere in the election process, said Ernesto de la Jara, a Peruvian human rights lawyer who is critical of Fujimori.

A victory in the presidential election would stop her case until the end of her administration.