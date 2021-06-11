Police are investigating the death of a 48-year-old man shot in Phillip

ACT police are investigating suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a 48-year-old man shot in Phillip overnight.

At 11.45pm last night, ACT Police received a number of calls in connection with the shooting that took place at the Connorville Gardens unit compound along Mansfield Place, Phillip.

Police participated together with the ambulance, where upon arrival they found a 48-year-old man who had suffered a single gunshot wound that turned out to be fatal.

The man was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital, where he died shortly afterwards.

There was another female occupant of the house in the mansion at the time of the shooting which was unharmed.

It has not yet been determined whether the suspected killer is known to the victim.

We were obviously looking to identify who is responsible, said ACT Police Detective Inspector Marcus Boorman. Police believe there is more than one offender involved.

They took part in the front of the mansion and a shot was fired.

A crime scene has been set up where a number of pieces of evidence have been gathered for forensic inspection with the police currently following a number of investigative avenues.

Detective Inspector Boorman said there was nothing to suggest at this time that the shooting had anything to do with the illegal motorcycle gangs, but declined to rule it out as the investigation is still in its infancy.

A reason for the attack at this stage would not yet be determined, he said, so I will not speculate at this point.

Detective Inspector Boorman called anyone with information about Phillip’s death to contact police.

I would like to call anyone who would have any CCTV footage, Mansfield Place camera footage at the time to contact the police.

Anyone with information or drawings of the area from around the time of the incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000, or through Crime Prevention Action Website.

Please cite reference 6821216. Information may be provided anonymously.

A crime scene is set in the Connorville Gardens unit complex along Mansfield Place, Phillip.

For more news: