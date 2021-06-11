CoWIN security data: Govt dismisses media reports of piracy





A group of hackers called ‘Dark Leak Market’ had claimed through a tweet that it had a database of about 15 Indian crore registered themselves on the CoWIN portal. tidings polemic The Union Government on Thursday dismissed media reports about CoWIN being hacked, stating that prima facie, these reports appear to be false and adding that the portal stores all vaccination records in a secure and secure digital environment. sure. “There have been some unsubstantiated media reports on the CoWIN platform being hacked. Prima facie, these reports appear to be false,” said a statement issued by the Union Ministry of Health. However, the ministry and the Vaccine Enforcement Team (EGVAC) are investigating the matter by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MietY) Computer Emergency Response Team, the statement added. Dr RS Sharma, Chairman of the Vaccine Administration Enhanced Group (CoWIN), clarified that “our attention has been drawn to the news circulating on social media about the alleged hacking of the CoWIN system. In this regard, we would like to state that CoWIN stores all vaccination data in a safe and secure digital environment No CoWIN data is shared with any entity outside the CoWIN environment Data that is allegedly leaked, such as the geo-location of beneficiaries, have not even been collected at CoWIN “ The news came after a group of hackers named ‘Dark Leak Market’ claimed through a tweet that it has a database of about 15 Indian crore who have registered themselves on the CoWIN portal and resold the data for $ 800 since it is not “original leak “of the data. Security researchers also agreed with the government statement, saying the hacked CoWIN allegations were false. Independent cybersecurity researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia told IANS that the piracy group website is fake and is using a Bitcoin scheme. “CoWIN is not hacked because the so-called piracy group is listing false leaks. It is a Bitcoin scam and people should not fall victim to these hackers. CoWIN data is secure,” Rajaharia told IANS. Earlier, French Baptist security researcher Robert aka Elliot Alderson had also re-posted the post from ‘Dark Leak Market’, but later deleted it. With PTI and IANS inputs You can also support us with a single payment.







