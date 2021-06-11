Firdous Awan, Mandokhail make headlines for all the wrong reasons – Newspaper





KARACHI: Punjab Prime Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan’s special assistant made headlines on Thursday after her footage entering into a physical altercation with PPP lawmaker Qadir Khan Mandokhail went viral on social media. The incident occurred when the two politicians appeared in Kal Tak, an Express News talk show hosted by senior journalist Javed Chaudhry, Dawn.com reported. Things started to heat up when the PPP leader mentioned Dr.’s comments. Awans over Ghotki train crash. (At a press conference, she reportedly said that by God’s grace this was the first train accident this year.) Your statement was similar to pouring salt on someone’s wounds, said Mr. Mandokhail. As a result, both politicians continued to trade barbarism and insults while watching host and PML-Ns Uzma Bukhari. The video clip about the physical quarrel between the two goes viral Shortly after the television program, a video clip appeared on the internet, showing Dr. Awan physically attacking and slapping Mr. Mandokhail. In response, Dr Awan went on Twitter to defend her actions. The photo that was painted in connection with the debate with Mandokhail during the TV show Javed Chaudhrys highlights only one side of the story, she said. She claimed that a one-sided propaganda campaign was underway as the video that went viral did not include the vulgar language used by the PPP leader against her and her late father. In a separate video statement, Dr Awan added that she would consult with her legal team to file charges against the PPP leader. For his part, the PPP lawmaker said he was willing to forgive Dr Awan if she apologized for her actions. In a statement, Mr Mandokhail said he did not use abusive language against the CM adviser nor could he think of doing so. To consider taking legal action against me instead of apologizing is pure stubbornness. I also have the right to take legal action, he said, adding that he would decide whether to take action against Dr. Awan after consulting with the leadership of his parties. Published in Agim, June 11, 2021

