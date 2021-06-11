International
Garden Garden in Toronto to help residential school survivors recover from trauma
TORONTO – A new garden is being created in Toronto City Hall to honor residential school survivors and provide them with a safe and secure space to heal from the trauma they experienced within those institutions.
Susan Hunter attended St. Anne’s Residential School when she was eight years old. Now the 66-year-old told CTV National News that last month’s discovery of the remains of 215 children near a former residential school re-traumatized her.
“Every night we shouted at ourselves to sleep,” Hunter said of her time at school.
She says she was lucky to leave the structure, but her first two cousins were not.
“My aunt lost two children, they never came home. She was told they had died of the flu,” Hunter explained.
While the road to recovery for residential school survivors is long, some cities are looking to create safe spaces for them to do so, including the Toronto Spirit Garden.
The Toronto City Council allocated an additional $ 2 million toward the construction of the Spirit Garden, also known as the Residential School Survivors (IRSS) Identity Restoration Project, in Nathan Phillips Square in April.
The famous Toronto sign with the First Nation medicine wheel serves as the beginning of the garden.
According to the city, the area will be a place of teaching, learning, sharing and healing, with plans to include various public programs in the future.
The city noted that the garden will also create a peaceful, contemplative space to help advance reconciliation between indigenous and non-indigenous peoples.
“The country will provide healing and tranquility and education,” Hunter said.
The project started in 2018 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. The garden will feature a two-meter-long turtle sculpture to represent Turtle Island.
Andrea Chrisjohn, board member at the Toronto Council Fire Native Cultural Center, says this will be the focus of the lessons in the Garden of the Spirit.
“She represents – she as far as our First Mother is – is representative of all things, of all people and is not discriminatory, it is inclusive,” Chrisjohn said.
“We have to look at plant life, we have to look at all the elements of creation,” she added.
Chrisjohn noted that the educational aspect of kindergarten is also important.
“It ‘s really important to learn to be more loving with each other, to be grateful, to learn from each other,” she said.
Gardens such as the one being built in Toronto have appeared all over Canada, including in Winnipeg and Edmonton.
Spirit Garden is one of the many forms of healing needed for residential school survivors, and Hunter says it is a necessary way out.
“It’s time for us to tell our truth, tell our story and do things right,” she said.
Hunter added that this includes surviving the faithful and honoring them.
Dr. Suzanne Shoush is a Black-Indigenous primary care physician based in Toronto. She told CTV News that there are family members who suffer from generational trauma caused by the school system in Canada.
Shoush said the Garden of Souls and others like him will display the resistance of the survivors.
“This is something that will really highlight the fact that indigenous people are here, we have been here and will continue to be here, and working towards healthy communities is really achievable,” Shoush said.
–
If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-Hour Indian Residential School Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419
Additional mental health support and resources for indigenous people are available here.
