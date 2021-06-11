Jadhav-specific bill blocked through National Assembly – Gazeta

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday literally blocked legislation in the National Assembly by passing 21 laws passed, including the controversial 2020 Election Bill (Amendment) and the bill to secure the right of appeal for Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, after suspending business rules between strong opposition protests and boycott.

Opposition members staged a sit-in and noted the lack of a quorum three times, but each time the mayor declared the house in order and resumed business, forcing the opposition to lead a noisy protest.

At one point, the opposition challenged President Asad Qaiser’s decision to vote by vote on a motion calling for the rules to be suspended. The mayor ordered a physical vote count and the opposition faced a 112-101 defeat.

Opposition members rallied in front of the speakers and chanted slogans like Modi Ka Jo Yaar Hai Ghaddar Hai (Modis’s friend is a traitor) and Kulbhushan Ko Phansi Do (Hang Kulbhushan) when the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz MNA Ahsan Iqbal noted that the government had included the bill in the heavy legislative agenda to help the Indian spy.

The National Assembly approves 20 other draft laws, including the draft law on Elections (Amendments); the opposition says it could lead to a no-confidence vote against the chairman

The opposition protested the move by governments to bring bills to the agenda after suspending the rule that says members must be given at least 48 hours before submitting a bill to the National Assembly for passage after presenting a report on the bill. by the concerned committee

The only reason given by the ministers, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, was that since the assembly was going to the budget session from Friday (today), they did not want to delay their approval as many of the bills would provide relief for mass.

We did everything we could to stop you, but you are determined to break the story. Therefore, we have decided to boycott the proceedings, said Abdul Qadir Patel of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) before the third and final departure of the opposition when the government had already passed eight bills.

Mr Patel said the opposition was considering moving a no-confidence motion against the chair.

Opposition members later filed a no-confidence motion in the NA Secretariat against Deputy Chairman Qasim Suri, who chaired most of the hearing, alleging abusive non-compliance with assembly rules, illegally collaborating with treasury members. to move bills that were not sent to the commission and for breach of trust, the opposition demands a quorum.

The opposition had called for a quorum on four occasions, but the deputy leader ousted the opposition and did not order a large number.

Interestingly, the assembly also approved the Regulation on Production, Transmission and Distribution of Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2021, which was on the agenda of the standing committee earlier in the day but could not be taken due to the absence of the Minister of Energy Hammad Azhar.

PPP Shazia Marri protested the move by governments to pass a bill without committee approval and urged committee treasury members to swear that they had passed the bill. She claimed the bill was being charged to meet the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agenda.

Mr. Azhar, however, instead of responding to Ms.’s objection. Marris, went ahead to introduce the bill on the transition between slogans of shame, the shame of the opposition.

The House also witnessed an outrage when PPPs Raja Pervez Ashraf protested against remarks by Foreign Minister Qureshi, who had stated that by opposing the bill to help Jadhav, opposition members were coming to the forefront of the Indian narrative.

Do you want to give a message to India that half the population of the countries is with India since we had secured the votes of half the Pakistanis? Take your words again, said Mr. Ashraf.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari asked the speaker to give members some time to look at the bills. He criticized the government for bringing the bill first to help the Indian spy through an ordinance and then passing it through by bulldozing legislation. Similarly, he said, the government should have engaged the opposition if it wanted to give Pakistanis overseas the right to vote and use electronic voting machines (EVMs) in elections.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said what guarantee can members of the government give that the countries elections will not be hacked by India or RAW through EVM.

PPPs Syed Naveed Qamar questioned the urgency shown by the government for approving the bills.

Is it the last assembly session? Will the assembly be dissolved after the budget? he asked.

PML-Ns Ahsan Iqbal also opposed the election bill (amendment), saying for the first time in the country’s history electoral reforms were being carried out without a national consensus.

Regarding the bill to help the Indian spy, he said it was a specific bill for the person and the name of Kulbhushan Jadhav was mentioned in the Statement of Objects and Reasons for the invoice. He said when country law allowed the high courts to review sentences handed down by military courts, then what was the need to bring the law.

Law Minister Farogh Nasim said the bill was being passed in light of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling.

Mr Nasim said he was shocked to see the opposition conduct and that the opposition did not seem to have read the ICJ verdict. He said the ICJ had clearly asked Pakistan to make effective legislation to give the Indian spy the right of review.

India wants us to do what you (the opposition) are saying, said the law minister amid the slogans of the traitorous, traitorous opposition.

Speaking again after the adoption of the ICJ (Review and Review) Draft Law, 2020, which aimed to allow Indian spy Jadhav to have consular access in accordance with the ICJ decision, the law minister said that if they had not passed the bill, India would have gone to the UN Security Council and could have moved the contempt proceedings against Pakistan to the ICJ. He said by passing the law, they had proved to the world that Pakistan was a responsible state.

The government had already enforced the law by promulgating an ordinance in May last year shortly after the ICJ ruling in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

Amid fierce resistance from opposition parties, the Standing Committee of National Assemblies on Law and Justice on October 21 last year passed a bill calling for a review of the sentence of Indian spy Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a military tribunal for espionage and terrorism.

Similarly, the Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Parliamentary Affairs had cleared the Election Act (Amendment), 2021 on June 8 amid opposition protest.

The 2020 Election (Amendment) Bill was presented to the National Assembly on October 16, 2020 and was approved by the standing committee in question on June 8 amid opposition protest.

Key changes proposed to the bill include more financial autonomy for the Pakistan Election Commission; appeal to the High Court by any injured person on the demarcation lists; provision to challenge the appointment of voting officials / staff within 15 days of appointment; increase of the nomination fee from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 for National Assembly candidates and from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 for Provincial Assembly candidates; termination of the returned candidate seats if the oath is not taken within 60 days from the first session of the assembly; the right to vote for foreign Pakistanis and the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in elections.

Other invoices approved by the assembly included Financial Institutions (Secured Transactions) (Amendment) Bill 2021; Port Qasim Authority Bill (Amendment), 2021; Gwadar Port Authority Bill (Amendment), 2021; Anti-Rape Bill (Investigation and Trial), 2020 and Covid-19 Bill (Collection Prevention), 2020.

The bills will not yet be approved by the opposition-dominated Senate.

Published in Agim, June 11, 2021