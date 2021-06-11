International
New grafting charges against Suu Kyi are absurd, the lawyer says
YANGON (Reuters) – Myanmar authorities have opened new corruption cases against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, accusing her of abusing her authority and accepting bribes, state media reported on Thursday (June 10th), claiming the lawyer its chief said they were “absurd”.
The cases are the latest in a series of rallies against elected leader Suu Kyi, 75, whose overthrow in a February 1 coup plunged Myanmar into chaos, with daily protests and strikes and riots in remote areas that anti-militias -junta said they had claimed the lives of 37 soldiers on Thursday.
Junta-controlled media quoted the Anti-Corruption Commission as saying that the new cases against Suu Kyi had to do with land misuse for charity The Daw Khin Kyi Charitable Foundation, which it illegally ran and accepted 600,000 and 11.4kg, respectively. ari.
“She was found guilty of committing corruption using her rank. So she was charged under Article 55 of the Anti-Corruption Law,” said Myanmar’s spokesman, Myanmar’s New Global Light.
Violations of this law are punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
The main lawyer for Suu Kyi said that as far as he was aware the corruption investigations were ongoing and were not before any court.
He described the allegations as “absurd”.
“She may have flaws but personal greed and corruption are not her traits. Those who accuse her of greed and corruption are spitting into the sky,” Khin Maung Zaw said in a message to Reuters.
The Daw Khin Kyi Foundation was established on behalf of the late Suu Kyi’s mother to help develop education, health and well-being in Myanmar, one of Asia’s poorest countries.
The cases Suu Kyi faced now ranged from violating coronavirus protocols during the campaign and illegal possession of hand-held radios to breaking the Official Secret Act. Its supporters say the issues are politically motivated.
The military says it seized power by force because Suu Kyi’s party rigged the November election, a charge dismissed by previous election commission and international observers.
Diplomatic efforts to find a way out of the Myanmar crisis have not yet borne fruit, with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu seeking to implement a five-point consensus reached by Southeast Asian leaders in April, centered on multi-party dialogue and ending violence
The United Nations, Western countries and China support all of Southeast Asia’s efforts to mediate the crisis, but the junta has paid little attention to this and instead announced the progress of its five-step plan toward new elections.
But the military has failed to establish control, with peaceful and violent resistance paralyzing the economy and guerrilla attacks on security forces on border lands met by artillery and air strikes, including civilian areas.
Fighting has erupted between the army and the newly formed People’s Defense Forces, one of which on Thursday said it had killed 17 government soldiers in a battle in the state of Chin, on the border with India.
Another, the Chinland Defense Force, said on its Facebook page that its fighters had also killed 10 troops near Hakha and issued a request to the junta to release all people arrested in Chin state, or face a backlash. stronger.
In the Sagaing region, militias ambushed five military vehicles, killing 10 soldiers, Irrawaddy news site reported, citing residents.
Reuters was unable to independently verify the allegations and a military spokesman did not respond to calls for comment. State-run MRTV did not mention the incidents in its nightly news.
Fighting in northeastern and northwestern Myanmar has forced more than 100,000 people to flee, according to the United Nations, some in the Indian states of Mizoram, Manipur and Nagaland, where authorities fear pro-democracy fighters may have joined the refugees.
Separately Thursday, a military plane crashed near Myanmar’s second largest city, Mandalay, killing 12 people, the city’s fire service said. There was no immediate indication that the crash had anything to do with the crisis.
(
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]