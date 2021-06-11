New grafting charges against Suu Kyi are absurd, the lawyer says

YANGON (Reuters) – Myanmar authorities have opened new corruption cases against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, accusing her of abusing her authority and accepting bribes, state media reported on Thursday (June 10th), claiming the lawyer its chief said they were “absurd”.

The cases are the latest in a series of rallies against elected leader Suu Kyi, 75, whose overthrow in a February 1 coup plunged Myanmar into chaos, with daily protests and strikes and riots in remote areas that anti-militias -junta said they had claimed the lives of 37 soldiers on Thursday.

Junta-controlled media quoted the Anti-Corruption Commission as saying that the new cases against Suu Kyi had to do with land misuse for charity The Daw Khin Kyi Charitable Foundation, which it illegally ran and accepted 600,000 and 11.4kg, respectively. ari.

“She was found guilty of committing corruption using her rank. So she was charged under Article 55 of the Anti-Corruption Law,” said Myanmar’s spokesman, Myanmar’s New Global Light.

Violations of this law are punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

The main lawyer for Suu Kyi said that as far as he was aware the corruption investigations were ongoing and were not before any court.

He described the allegations as “absurd”.

“She may have flaws but personal greed and corruption are not her traits. Those who accuse her of greed and corruption are spitting into the sky,” Khin Maung Zaw said in a message to Reuters.

The Daw Khin Kyi Foundation was established on behalf of the late Suu Kyi’s mother to help develop education, health and well-being in Myanmar, one of Asia’s poorest countries.

The cases Suu Kyi faced now ranged from violating coronavirus protocols during the campaign and illegal possession of hand-held radios to breaking the Official Secret Act. Its supporters say the issues are politically motivated.

The military says it seized power by force because Suu Kyi’s party rigged the November election, a charge dismissed by previous election commission and international observers.

Diplomatic efforts to find a way out of the Myanmar crisis have not yet borne fruit, with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu seeking to implement a five-point consensus reached by Southeast Asian leaders in April, centered on multi-party dialogue and ending violence

The United Nations, Western countries and China support all of Southeast Asia’s efforts to mediate the crisis, but the junta has paid little attention to this and instead announced the progress of its five-step plan toward new elections.

But the military has failed to establish control, with peaceful and violent resistance paralyzing the economy and guerrilla attacks on security forces on border lands met by artillery and air strikes, including civilian areas.

Fighting has erupted between the army and the newly formed People’s Defense Forces, one of which on Thursday said it had killed 17 government soldiers in a battle in the state of Chin, on the border with India.

Another, the Chinland Defense Force, said on its Facebook page that its fighters had also killed 10 troops near Hakha and issued a request to the junta to release all people arrested in Chin state, or face a backlash. stronger.

In the Sagaing region, militias ambushed five military vehicles, killing 10 soldiers, Irrawaddy news site reported, citing residents.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the allegations and a military spokesman did not respond to calls for comment. State-run MRTV did not mention the incidents in its nightly news.

Fighting in northeastern and northwestern Myanmar has forced more than 100,000 people to flee, according to the United Nations, some in the Indian states of Mizoram, Manipur and Nagaland, where authorities fear pro-democracy fighters may have joined the refugees.

Separately Thursday, a military plane crashed near Myanmar’s second largest city, Mandalay, killing 12 people, the city’s fire service said. There was no immediate indication that the crash had anything to do with the crisis.

