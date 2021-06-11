International
Incomplete backlog database in Kerala, says CAG audit
Arrears of 4,933.72 crore at the beginning of 2014-15 have increased to 11,366.35 crore (130.38%) at the end of 2018-19 in the country
In Kerala, the arrears database was incomplete and not properly maintained in the six departments audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), and arrears of 4,933.72 crore in early 2014. -15 have increased to 11,366.35 crore (130.38%)) at the end of 2018-19.
The growth rate of the arrears fluctuated between 13.50% and 22.12% while the recovery remained slow, with the recovery rate fluctuating between 4.58% and 9.16% during this period. This was revealed in the CAG Report on the Revenue Sector for the year ending March 2019 and was placed on the table of the Kerala Legislative Assembly on Thursday.
Although 5,06,801 cases (83.30%) involving 3,484.97 crore (30.66%) were available for Revenue Recovery (RR), the CAG audit found that no RR action was requested by departments relevant in these cases to realize arrears.
The total revenue of the Kerala government for 2018-19 amounted to 92,854.48 crore against 83,020.14 crore for the previous year. Up to 67% of this was collected by the State through tax revenues (50,644.11 crore) and non-tax revenues (11,783.24 crore). The remaining 33% was the receipt by the Government of India as part of Kerala of the Union separable tax (19,038.17 crore) and the granting of aid (11,388.96 crore).
Arrears on March 31, 2019 for some major heads amounted to 20,146.39 crore, of which, 5,765.84 crore were outstanding for more than five years.
At the end of June 2019, 3,560 Inspection Reports (IRs) issued as of December 2018 in relation to various departments containing 22,437 observations involving a value of 8,213.60 crore were outstanding.
Delays in modifying available appeal cases resulted in the blocking of 103.39 harvests in 157 cases of the Department of State and Service Department (SGST) and 1.13 harvests in 118 cases of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department (R&DM) in selected districts.
In the Kerala Transition Compliance Check Value Added Tax on Goods and Tax Services, it was found that 61 persons registered in eight tax districts benefited from the transitional credit balance amounting to 46.41 crore above and above the Tax Credit of Input.
In the six selected tax districts, 46 persons who did not have a supporting invoice for the goods held in the warehouse on the given day but registered under existing law as a manufacturer / service provider applied for a temporary loan in respect of the shares held, resulting in irregular CGST loan claims amounting to 13.08 crore.
Excess refund of 0.57 crore was noticed by the CAG control regarding 22 persons in six tax regions selected due to incorrect application of the formula.
Up to 2,453 buildings in 28 taluk offices were not assessed with building tax by the tax collectors in question, although village officers had reported these cases in 2016-17 and 2017-18.
In 20 taluk offices, 898 buildings assessed under the property tax by local authorities were not identified by village officers and reported to the tahsildars for assessment under the Building Tax Act / Rules, which resulted in non-payment of the property tax. construction in the amount of 6.72 crore.
Irregular appraisals by appraisal authorities due to out-of-circulation calculations, erroneous tax rate application, irregular exemption and irregular CST appraisal resulted in short collection of tax and interest amounting to 6.33 crore.
In 7,671 cases, 1% of the tax collected at source was not taken into account when calculating the purchase value of vehicles. This resulted in a short one-time tax collection imposed on non-transport vehicles in the amount of 3.56 crore.
In short, non-collection of the basic land tax amounting to 2.37 crore was observed in 1,162 cases in 28 taluk offices. In relation to vehicles reclassified as non-carriers, tax evasion was observed in 434 cases with a cash value of 0.60 crore and short tax collection was observed in 1,023 cases with a cash value of 1.22 crore.
The CAG also highlighted the irregular adjustment made by the department in relation to the overpayment holiday and the pension contribution paid by a licensee resulted in the short recovery cost of the establishment amounting to 22.74 lak.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]