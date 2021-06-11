Incomplete backlog database in Kerala, says CAG audit

Arrears of 4,933.72 crore at the beginning of 2014-15 have increased to 11,366.35 crore (130.38%) at the end of 2018-19 in the country

In Kerala, the arrears database was incomplete and not properly maintained in the six departments audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), and arrears of 4,933.72 crore in early 2014. -15 have increased to 11,366.35 crore (130.38%)) at the end of 2018-19.

The growth rate of the arrears fluctuated between 13.50% and 22.12% while the recovery remained slow, with the recovery rate fluctuating between 4.58% and 9.16% during this period. This was revealed in the CAG Report on the Revenue Sector for the year ending March 2019 and was placed on the table of the Kerala Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Although 5,06,801 cases (83.30%) involving 3,484.97 crore (30.66%) were available for Revenue Recovery (RR), the CAG audit found that no RR action was requested by departments relevant in these cases to realize arrears.

The total revenue of the Kerala government for 2018-19 amounted to 92,854.48 crore against 83,020.14 crore for the previous year. Up to 67% of this was collected by the State through tax revenues (50,644.11 crore) and non-tax revenues (11,783.24 crore). The remaining 33% was the receipt by the Government of India as part of Kerala of the Union separable tax (19,038.17 crore) and the granting of aid (11,388.96 crore).

Arrears on March 31, 2019 for some major heads amounted to 20,146.39 crore, of which, 5,765.84 crore were outstanding for more than five years.

At the end of June 2019, 3,560 Inspection Reports (IRs) issued as of December 2018 in relation to various departments containing 22,437 observations involving a value of 8,213.60 crore were outstanding.

Delays in modifying available appeal cases resulted in the blocking of 103.39 harvests in 157 cases of the Department of State and Service Department (SGST) and 1.13 harvests in 118 cases of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department (R&DM) in selected districts.

In the Kerala Transition Compliance Check Value Added Tax on Goods and Tax Services, it was found that 61 persons registered in eight tax districts benefited from the transitional credit balance amounting to 46.41 crore above and above the Tax Credit of Input.

In the six selected tax districts, 46 persons who did not have a supporting invoice for the goods held in the warehouse on the given day but registered under existing law as a manufacturer / service provider applied for a temporary loan in respect of the shares held, resulting in irregular CGST loan claims amounting to 13.08 crore.

Excess refund of 0.57 crore was noticed by the CAG control regarding 22 persons in six tax regions selected due to incorrect application of the formula.

Up to 2,453 buildings in 28 taluk offices were not assessed with building tax by the tax collectors in question, although village officers had reported these cases in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

In 20 taluk offices, 898 buildings assessed under the property tax by local authorities were not identified by village officers and reported to the tahsildars for assessment under the Building Tax Act / Rules, which resulted in non-payment of the property tax. construction in the amount of 6.72 crore.

Irregular appraisals by appraisal authorities due to out-of-circulation calculations, erroneous tax rate application, irregular exemption and irregular CST appraisal resulted in short collection of tax and interest amounting to 6.33 crore.

In 7,671 cases, 1% of the tax collected at source was not taken into account when calculating the purchase value of vehicles. This resulted in a short one-time tax collection imposed on non-transport vehicles in the amount of 3.56 crore.

In short, non-collection of the basic land tax amounting to 2.37 crore was observed in 1,162 cases in 28 taluk offices. In relation to vehicles reclassified as non-carriers, tax evasion was observed in 434 cases with a cash value of 0.60 crore and short tax collection was observed in 1,023 cases with a cash value of 1.22 crore.

The CAG also highlighted the irregular adjustment made by the department in relation to the overpayment holiday and the pension contribution paid by a licensee resulted in the short recovery cost of the establishment amounting to 22.74 lak.