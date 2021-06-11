Peru Presidential Election: The results of 2021 are very close to be called





With all the polling station data processed, data from the Peruvian electoral authority, the ONPE, on Thursday evening showed that the populist left-wing candidate Pedro Castillo had won 50,179% of the vote. His right-wing rival Keiko Fujimori took 49.821%. The two were divided by less than 63,000 votes.

The turnout was just over 74%. Peru has a population of about 33 million.

Peruvians headed to vote at a time of extreme political instability. The current president, Francisco Sagasti, holds the post on a temporary basis. He became Peru’s fourth president in less than five years after Congress voted to oust former popular leader Martin Vizcarra and Vizcarra’s replacement, Manuel Merino, resigned.

Castillo, a rural schoolteacher who has never held public office, campaigned for a promise to give states greater control over markets and natural resources as part of a plan to bring economic growth benefits to Peru’s poorest while trying to dispel warnings that his policies would turn the country into an economic basket case like Venezuela.

Fujimori tried to convince voters that Peru’s current economic and political system needed regulation, not regulation – and that its presidency meant no more allegations of corruption and human rights abuses that characterized the father’s rule. her Alberto Fujimori from 1990-2000. It will probably take a few more days before the winner is announced. ONPE chief Piero Corvetto said on Thursday authorities should calculate the results from polling stations where the results have been challenged and are under scrutiny by special election judges. Once judges have cleared up the challenges, the country’s National Election Jury (JNE) must give a final approval to the count. Under Peruvian law, a winner can only be declared after the JNE has reviewed all ballot counts and resolved any complaints from election observers. There is no recount of votes in Peru’s electoral system. JNE President Jorge Luis Salas said in an interview with local radio that the results may come this month, but the massive amount of nullification requests could slow down the process. In the 2016 election, he said, there were only 29 cancellation requests. This time, Fujimori asked officials to cancel the results from 802 polling stations that, according to her team estimates, hold about 200,000 votes. A judge rejected that request Thursday, but Fujimori can appeal. Also Thursday, ONPE reported that it has submitted JNE procedures from 512 polling stations where the results are being challenged by either or both parties. Fujimori has been the subject of a corruption probe since 2018. She has denied the allegations and has not been formally charged. The chief prosecutor in her case urged a judge to send her to pre-trial detention on Thursday as the votes continued to be counted. Fujimori said the request was unnecessary. “The prosecutor knows where I live, I’m not going to run away,” she said. If Fujimori wins the election, the investigation against her will be suspended until the end of her term in 2026, prosecutors in the case have said.

