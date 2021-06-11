China will test revenue redistribution reforms in Zhejiang province





China will try out income redistribution reforms in eastern Zhejiang province, which will become a policy pilot area to promote “shared prosperity” as the government explores ways to increase consumption by reducing inequality. Zhejiang government will seek to narrow the development gap between rural and urban areas, promote high-quality growth and develop public services, according to a State Council guiding published Thursday. It will also “properly regulate excessively high incomes”, crack down on illicit incomes, and encourage entrepreneurs to develop philanthropy projects to bring back to society. The province will also be more proactive in regulating income distribution and properly setting a minimum wage standard, according to GUIDELINES issued by the Xinhua News Agency, which did not go into detail on how revenue policies would work in practice. “China’s development is still unbalanced and inadequate and there is a huge gap in revenue development and distribution between urban and rural areas and between regions,” according to the guidelines. “Promoting shared prosperity for all is a long-term and arduous task, and we need to select several regions to take the lead and set an example.” More from equality Income inequality has long been a problem in China, and it was exacerbated during the pandemic when millions of migrant domestic workers and factory workers lost their jobs due to blockages and restrictions on work and movement. This helped cause a decline in private consumption, which has not recovered as quickly as the industry and real estate sectors. The government is paying more attention to inequality, pledging to adjust the “demand side” of the economy for the first time by the end of 2020. In March the government reported that there were still large income disparities and announced a goal to make substantial progress in achieving “shared prosperity” and reducing the gap between residents ’living standards by 2035. Zhejiang will aim to achieve common prosperity and increase gross domestic product per capita to the level of developed countries by 2035. The province, known for its thriving economy and strong private sector, will make progress strong by 2025 in narrowing the income gap, with its GDP per capita is expected to reach the level of moderately developed economies, according to GUIDELINES. – With the help of John Liu and Yujing Liu Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

