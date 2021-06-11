The best cities to live in the world are right next door





Welcome to our weekly newsletter – a fresh, global perspective on stories that matter to Australian business and politics. This week: The best cities in the world to get out of Covid-19 and why China’s “wolf warrior” diplomats are hardening attitudes towards Beijing. The pandemic has rocked a ranking of the world’s most livable cities, with New Zealand and Australia taking sixth of the top 10 places – in part because of their success in inhibiting virus transmission and allowing life to return largely to normalcy. Auckland heads the Economist Intelligence Unit Living Index for 2021, climbing to 11 places. Close to the foot was Wellington in fourth place shared with Tokyo, while Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne and Brisbane also claimed the top 10 places. Sydney was ranked 11th, strengthening its position as one of the most livable places in the world. Not everywhere it came out as well. Vienna, which previously topped the index, dropped to 12th place as a second wave of the virus devastated Europe’s health services. Frankfurt, Hamburg and Dusseldorf suffered the largest declines. The average global living score fell by seven points from pre-pandemic levels. “The extent to which cities were sheltered from strong border closures, their ability to handle the health crisis and the pace at which they conducted vaccination campaigns led to significant changes in rankings,” the EIU said. Colleague in Shamsiya Hussainpoor looks closely at trends. Wolf Warriors When Zhao Lijian, a Foreign Ministry spokesman in Beijing, posted a the doctoral image of an Australian soldier holding a knife to the throat of an Afghan child, Prime Minister Scott Morrison was outraged. Such an aggressive attitude seems to be hurting, with public perceptions of China deteriorating significantly around the world. Last year’s polls by the Pew Research Center found that, in 9 of the 14 major economies, the country’s negative opinions had reached their highest level in more than a decade. In the US, 73% of respondents reported a “very unfavorable” or “somewhat unfavorable” impression of China. Some of the causes are obvious. In recent years, China has faced a barrage of international criticism, aiming at the apparent banning of more than 1 million Muslims in “Reeducation” camps, and suppression of dissent in Hong Kong. Zhao Lijian at a press conference in Beijing in 2020. Photography: Greg Baker / AFP / Getty Images But increasingly, Chinese diplomats are doing the most damage. It is widely known as “ “Wolf Warriors”, after a series of movies with films depicting Chinese heroes defeating foreign enemies, they have chosen fighting everywhere from Brazil to Papua New Guinea. In March last year, the same diplomat who posted the Afghan doctoral image of the child sparked outrage in the US when he repeatedly claimed the virus had been brought to Wuhan by visiting American athletes. My colleague Peter Martin takes a closer look deteriorating perceptions of China and whether the Beijing brand of diplomacy will help President Joe Biden bring countries back to the American strata. What we read Some things from around the world that caught our attention: Something we think you would like. The Bloomberg Green Newsletter is your guide to the latest news on climate news, zero-emission technology and green finance. Register here and send it directly to your inbox.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos