G7 leaders at UK summit target plan for 1 billion strikes

G7 leaders on Friday opened a three-day summit aimed at helping end the Covid-19 pandemic and create a climate-centric economic recovery after pledging to donate one billion doses of vaccine to the world’s poorest countries.

U.S. President Joe Biden and his counterparts from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan will sit down for their first face-to-face meeting in nearly two years after the pandemic shattered last year’s summit.

Meeting under the protection of a security drowning operation in the Cornish resort of Carbis Bay, southwest England, leaders are also expected to issue warnings to Russia and China.



Most of the G7 heads of state and government will reconnect in Brussels on Monday for a NATO summit, before Biden passes his first summit with President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, vowing to give an assessment of cut of Russian behavior.

Arriving in Britain on Wednesday on his first foreign tour as president, Biden told U.S. intelligence personnel that “the United States is back and the democracies of the world are standing together,” following the turmoil of his predecessor administration. Donald Trump.

The G7 host, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said the coronavirus outbreak originating in China had also “badly shaken” the international order.

“In Carbis Bay, we must leave those days behind us,” he said in a message before the summit.

“This is the moment for the world’s largest and most technologically advanced democracies to shoulder their responsibilities and vaccinate the world, because no one can be properly protected until everyone is protected.”

– Covid and climate – Building on Biden’s commitment to order 500 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to be distributed among poorer nations, Johnson plans to engage Britain to deliver “at least” 100 million surplus doses a year upcoming.

In total, G7 leaders are expected to approve a broader commitment to deliver up to a billion doses in order to “end the pandemic in 2022,” according to Downing Street.

The regional director of the World Health Organization for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, said vaccine distribution was a “do or die” issue, with short doses and growing cases across the continent.

Activists have criticized distributional inequalities as “vaccine apartheid”, calling on rich nations to do more to help the global south, including relinquishing intellectual property rights over vaccines and treatments.

But Oxfam said defeating the virus would take more than “charity”, estimating that with the current vaccination rate, it would take 57 years for low-income countries to reach the same level of protection as the G7 countries.

“This is not only morally wrong, but it is self-destructive given the risk posed by coronavirus mutations,” he added.

Leaders are also considering plans to help the world’s evolving transition from fossil fuels ahead of the UN COP26 climate summit in Scotland in November, as part of a commitment by the richest countries to move to “zero net” emissions by in 2050.

Like the G7, Britain wants COP26 to be held in person and announced that it plans to offer vaccine doses to delegates from poorer nations if they cannot otherwise receive them.

The G7 chiefs will be joined over the weekend by the leaders of Australia, South Africa, South Korea, the United Nations and the European Union, with India joining remotely.

EU leaders are vowing to suppress Johnson over Britain’s reluctance to conclude post-Brexit trade deals for Northern Ireland – a point of contention also being pursued by Biden, a proud Irish-American with a distant family still in Ireland.

Police in Belfast issued warnings Thursday evening after more than 3,000 pro-UK loyalists staged a protest against the “protocol” that effectively keeps Northern Ireland in the EU customs union and single market. The demonstration violated virus restrictions on the size of public gatherings.

– Marshmallows from the sea – The British Prime Minister will hope to ease the situation at a barbecue on the beach on Saturday, joined by his young wife Carrie and other G7 spouses, with a strip of sea tea and toasted marshmallows around the pits of fire.

This will follow a Friday reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II and the return of the US-UK alliance to an updated “Atlantic Charter” modeled on World War II Pact that was signed at sea to help build a new world order.

“The G7 summit is really a chance for the West, in particular, to rekindle itself,” commented Richard Whitman, a professor of international relations at the University of Kent.

“After the pandemic we have on the one hand, a new American president coming to Europe, reconnecting with allies, and at the same time, we also have a slow recovery from the pandemic, especially on the part of the G7 countries,” he said.

While the United States under Trump had “set the wrong kind of tone” at the recent G7 summits, “what we are seeing here is that the US is really demonstrating that it is the good guy and is restoring its claims to leadership international “.

