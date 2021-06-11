The Hong Kong government can now censor films for reasons of national security

New government directives have been implemented to allow Hong Kong authorities to censor films based on national security safeguards.

Updated censorship rules reported Friday allow censors to shoot films they deem to be in violation of national security law.

New amendments to the Film Censorship Order instruct the Film Censorship Authority to be vigilant against the description of any act or activity that may constitute an act endangering national security in verifying whether the films are suitable for public screening.

A film which is objectively and reasonably capable of being perceived as supporting, supporting, promoting, glorifying, encouraging or inciting such an act or activity may also be censored under the new guidelines.

[H]Given the fundamental importance of maintaining national security and to effectively prevent or suppress any act or activity that endangers national security, the censor may come to the conclusion that a film is not suitable for exposure, read the instructions.

The guidelines also instruct censorship authorities to censor films that are likely to constitute an act endangering national security.

The Secretary for Trade and Economic Development may also direct censors on how to exercise their powers.

Hong Kong’s national security law criminalizing subversion, secession, cooperation with foreign forces and terrorist acts was passed after months of pro-democracy protests and riots. Democrats and rights groups have criticized the law as vague and a violation of civil liberties.

The Office for the Administration of Film, Newspapers and Articles is responsible for verifying and classifying films for public screenings.

Legitimate social interests

Announcing the implementation of the new guidelines on Friday, the government said freedom of expression must be balanced with the protection of legitimate social interests.

Although fundamental rights (including the right to freedom of expression in a film exhibition) must be respected, the exercise of these rights is subject to statutory restrictions that are necessary to pursue legitimate aims, such as respect for rights. or the reputation of others, and the protection of national security or public order, or public health or morals, said a government spokesman.

Last month, government officials visited a union office to warn them against showing two film documentaries about the Tiananmen Massacre.

Last September, the Hong Kong government reportedly told an independent film distributor that two new documentaries about the pro-democracy protests 2019 should include an official warning about their content.

< class=""> The warning that Ying E Chi was asked to add at the beginning of the film. Photo: Ying E Chi, via Facebook.

The movie DVD Inside the red brick wall was returned to the producers by OFNAA, though it was torn to pieces, with censors saying it was accidentally damaged.

Before new guidelines were issued on Friday, the Film Censorship Authority had the power to censor films in Hong Kong depicting excessive violence, offensive behavior, or features of discriminatory content.

The change comes as the city approaches the anniversary of the start of the security law on June 30th.

Local artists have expressed concern about a shrinking space for artistic expression and freedom of speech in Hong Kong.

Since the law was enacted, documentaries about the protest have been abruptly canceled after pro-Beijing voices claimed it was a violation of the law, while city leader Carrie Lam has vowed full readiness against the art that threatens national security in public art. cities spaces.

