International
BSF arrests suspected Chinese spy after he entered India illegally from Bangladesh
Kolkata: A suspected Chinese spy trying to cross the India-Bangladesh border into Indian territory in the Malda district of West Bengal was arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday.
The man has been identified as Han Junwe, 36, he belongs to Hubei, China. The Chinese spy entered Bangladesh on June 2nd.
The paramilitary force hailed Han’s capture as a major achievement for the BSF as the man was wanted for working in India for a Chinese intelligence agency.
The Chinese man and his wife have a case against them in Uttar Pradesh. He also said he has a hotel in Gurugram called “Star Spring” and has visited India more than four times.
All the intelligence agencies are working together and questioning the Chinese national after some electronic devices found in his possession raised suspicions that he was working in India for a Chinese intelligence agency, the statement said.
“This capture is a major achievement for the Border Security Force and the matter will be investigated in depth. Many surprising details may come to the surface.”
BSF troops from the South Bengal Border arrested a Chinese national in the area below the Malik Sultanpur border post.
The BSF statement said the intruder started moving stealthily after crossing the border and tried to flee when vigilant troops on border duty challenged him and demanded to stop.
BSF troops pursued and apprehended him and after arresting him, brought him to the Mohadipur border post for questioning.
From questioning and his passport obtained, it was learned that Han arrived in Dhaka on June 2 on a business visa and stayed there with a Chinese friend, as quoted by a report in IANS.
On June 8, he came to Sona Masjid in Chapainawabganj district (Bangladesh) and stayed in a hotel there, the statement said, adding that he was trying to enter Indian territory today (Thursday) when he was captured by BSF troops.
During interrogation, the Chinese said that even before that he had come to India four times. He had come to Hyderabad in 2010 and Delhi-Gurugram three times after 2019.
“During the interrogation, he said that he owns a hotel called ‘Star Spring’ in Gurugram and has been to India at least four times since 2010 and had been to Hyderabad, Delhi and Gurugram. We are verifying the statements of his, “said one official.
On further questioning, Han said when he went to his hometown Hubei, one of his business partners Sun Jiang sent him 10-15 Indian mobile phone SIM numbers after a few days, which were received by him and his wife. But a few days ago, his business partner was caught by the Anti-Terrorist Team from Lucknow.
Chinese man who has registered a case against him and his wife after his business partner revealed his name ATS, and because of this, he did not get an Indian visa in China and got a visa for Bangladesh and Nepal for him come to India.
Officials have seized a laptop, two iPhones, a Bangladeshi SIM, two pens, ATM cards, US dollars along with several Bangladeshi and Indian coins.
