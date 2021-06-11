‘It’s time the left woke up and the new GB News channel is chance’ – Darren McGarvey

GB News kicks off this Sunday in a wave of patriotic hype.
Set as an alternative to those like Sky and BBC News, veteran broadcaster Andrew Neil’s latest idea could be a storm over a cup of tea or hitting the Britains media landscape like a force 5 hurricane.
But what will it offer that we do not already have?
Well, we have been promised a protracted war seemingly smart.
Of course, waking up means something a little different to anyone familiar with the term.
Neil is zeroing in on this poorly defined awakening not because he is particularly interested in the contours of the various debates that emerge from the term, but because it is a lightning rod in the war of culture that makes a big click in the battle for a money commitment. .
At the end of the Neils political spectrum, waking up is just another way of saying left.
Early here the possibility, as the left has a chance to define itself from the popular cartoon, which has included only its message.
The left has to do with class politics, but everyone outside the left thinks they are trying to remove humorists from a job.
You do not change it by looking at the nose from the side you change it by entering the arena.
On the left, we scoff at Neil, his soon-to-be-launched channel, and the media in general. But what if GB News is a success?
It may not compete with the big players in terms of viewers, but it will transfer well on social media. The channel will thrive by really getting to know its audience and playing with it instead of trying to be everything to all people. His view will also be more socially diverse than some will admit.
What Neil is trying is a high act of considerable height. It seeks to extract the algorithmic essence of YouTube and bottle it up, before throwing it back directly into our television cameras.
Neil wants to create the ultimate, self-sustaining anger machine. We would see women, people from ethnic minority backgrounds, gay people, trans people and people with disabilities gathering to declare the annulment of culture, identity politics and the like. Instead of ignoring or giving up the channel, some on the left can use it for market research purposes, engaging
arguments in good faith rather than mocking them reflexively.
If the launch is successful, Neil will essentially determine the next Labor manifesto.
GB News can become a useful forum to assess where people are and to determine what the left should do to define more clearly what it is all about.
In the US, the left has benefited greatly from the full involvement of populism, both politically and culturally.
Neil will play in the classroom concerns. GB News will please those who think, perhaps rightly, that the media has grown
very distant.
Sure there will be lazy comparisons with Fox News, but it is clearly right-wing. Patriotism may be a prerequisite for many Britons, but politically patriots are different.
GB News can become LBC on steroids. And as we know, LBC and Talk Radio benefit a lot from involving ordinary people in conversation.
The left has an opportunity to reconcile with people who work as more complex units than a shy racist relative.
Think of GB News as a reality TV show that takes place within the mind of your average stereotype taxi driver.
