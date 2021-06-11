Department of Attorneys urges Julie Bishop to clarify role in collapsed Greensill Capital | Julie Bishop

The Department of Attorneys has written to former Secretary of State Julie Bishop seeking clarification on her role in the collapsed finance group Greensill Capital when she approached the Morrison government on behalf of the company last year.

The bishop personally contacted the cashier’s office, Josh Frydenberg, to arrange a telephone meeting between Greensill and treasury officials that took place on April 2 last year, parliament heard last week.

Her application for registration as a lobbyist was submitted to the department of general prosecutors eight days after the meeting, on April 10, and was made effective April 14th.

Lobbyists are generally required to register with the department, but there is an exception for people employed directly in the company. It is unclear whether the Bishop was directly employed by Greensill or paid through her company Julie Bishop & Partners.

Greensill Capital, which was founded by Bundaberg sugar farmer Lex Greensill, collapsed in April this year due to $ 4.9 billion, risking tens of thousands of jobs in companies that borrowed money from it.

In response to questions in the announcement submitted by Labor MP Murray Watt, filed Thursday, the Attorney General’s Office said it understood that Bishop was appointed as chairman of Greensill Capitals Asia Pacific in December 2019 and as a special adviser to the company (through her firm Julie Peshkopi & Partners) in January 2020.

Based on the information available regarding the roles of Ms. Bishops with or on behalf of Greensill Capital, the department did not form the opinion that the activities of Ms. Bishops before April 10, 2020, when its registration under the code was registered, were subject to the code, it says.

The interim secretary of the department, Mr. Iain Anderson, has written to Ms. Bishop to seek clarification regarding the nature of her role with Greensill prior to her registration under the code that appears.

However, the department’s response is inconsistent with the information released regarding her appointment by Greensill Capital itself following her appointment, who said the Bishop was employed in both roles at the same time.

In a January 16, 2020, press release, the company said Bishop was appointed as senior advisor through its consulting firm Julie Bishop & Partners and chairman of Greensill Asia Pacific on the same day, December 1, 2019.

The press release described her as president of Greensill Asia Pacific, and Bishop was not listed in the company’s official registers as the director of the group’s parent company, Greensill Capital Pty Ltd a role which would make her also excluded.

Labors industry spokesman Ed Husic said further clarifications were needed about what Julie Bishop did on behalf of Greensill.

We know that Julie Bishop used her government contacts to introduce Greensill to some of the highest political offices in Australia and there should be transparency about these meetings, he said.

There have been parliamentary inquiries in the UK into former Prime Minister David Cameron’s relationship on behalf of Greensill. The coalition should ask similar questions.

The bishop has been contacted for comment.

Greensill lent money to companies, including the owner of the Whyalla steel plant, the GFG Alliance, through a complex and controversial deal known as supply chain finance.

Lex Greensill met with Prime Minister Scott Morrison in November 2019 to come up with the idea as a way to pay the Commonwealth 150,000 public servants.

Greensill also hired former British Prime Minister David Cameron as a lobbyist, sparking a political upheaval and numerous formal investigations into the UK.

As Guardian Australia reported, Cameron also traveled to Australia in 2018 or 2019 to meet with a central figure in the collapse of Greensills, insurance executive Greg Brereton.