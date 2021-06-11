Rayagada villagers believe in deity, not vaccine – New Indian Express





from Express News Service BERHAMPUR: Superstitious beliefs and lack of awareness among villagers in remote areas of Rayagada district have made it difficult for the administration to vaccinate Covid-19. With villagers determined in the belief that the village deity will “protect” them from all diseases, including Covid-19, most people are leaving their homes to get a vaccination. On Wednesday, a health team that went to the village of Champakana in the Kolnara block to vaccinate residents had to return without vaccinating anyone. Once the team arrived, none showed up at the venue. After waiting once when team members went to their homes, they found none. Some villagers present there said most had fled for fear of being hit. In fact, the district administration had visited the same village on June 7 to raise awareness among villagers about the need for vaccination. The villagers had also agreed to shoot after members of the health team convinced them. Officials therefore arrived in the village with a goal of completing at least 100 doses. Sources said people in these areas believe the village deity will protect them from the coronavirus. Earlier, PVTGs in remote villages of the district had also been reluctant to take blows, but after many of them were affected in the second wave, they agreed to be vaccinated. The medical officer of the Kolnara Community Health Center (CHC) Dr G.Sailaja confirmed that the villagers fled to escape the vaccination. Official sources said the district administration is aware of the situation and new efforts will be made to vaccinate the villagers. The Kolnara Bloc on Thursday reported 31 new cases of Covid-19 while the death toll in the district was 120, except for two deaths in the last 24 hours. The digital divide affects vaccination in rural Jagatsinghpur For people in the coastal and rural areas of Jagatsinghpur, booking online vaccination games has become a concern in the absence of smartphones and proper internet connection. Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra wrote on Twitter on June 6 about the opening of vaccination sites for the 18-44 age group at the District Headquarters (DHH) Hospital on June 7, 8 and 9. But since the cars started, some people have complained about problems finding a nest and booking while struggling with poor internet connection and vacancies filling up on time. For those who are not aware of the process, the level of difficulty is even higher. Lawyer activist Gatikrushna Satpathy has demanded the intervention of Prime Minister Naveen Patnaik in the matter. “The government should take steps to expand the centers and launch vaccinations in CHC and PHC through online bookings along with offline booking facilities for those who do not have access to a smartphone,” he demanded. KP Barik County Immunization Officer said there is no provision to educate people about online gaming booking, adding, “Vaccines are administered at the age of 18+ only in DHH and due to the lack of A date has been set for another online booking, ”Barik added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos