China may not be a member of the G7, but it is dominating the agenda





China may not be part of the Group of Seven, the informal club made up of the world’s largest and richest democracies, but its presence is likely to emerge during the group’s first face-to-face summit in almost two years. .

Setting his trip last week, Biden wrote in the Washington Post that “the United States must steer the world from a position of power,” including confronting “the harmful activities of the governments of China and Russia.”

In some areas, there are signs that a united front is already forming. In a joint statement Thursday, Biden and his British counterpart Boris Johnson pledged to support a further investigation into the origins of Covid-19, including in China. Support from the UK and possibly other G7 members will add weight to Biden’s pressure for a review of the origin of the virus, including a new review of laboratory leak theory. Beijing crashed with Biden’s call last month, accusing Washington of “political manipulation to lay the blame.” The summit is too is said to be expected to see the launch of a green alternative initially pushed by Biden to rival the China Roads and Roads Initiative, with a view to supporting sustainable development in developing countries. Several guest countries have also been invited to join the summit, including Australia, which will use the opportunity to seek support in its trade disputes with China. On Wednesday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for the G7 nations to support World Trade Organization reform to address the growing use of “economic coercion”. The emerging alliance is likely to further oppose Beijing. On Thursday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry hit on Biden’s plan to gather allies against China, accusing it of “fiery confrontation”. “Banging, pursuing bloc policy and forming small clicks are unpopular and doomed to fail. We hope the respective countries give up ideological bias and look at China in an objective and rational light,” said ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin. at a press conference. But at the same time, there is also a growing view in China that the G7 is a relic of the past and its influence – along with that of its participating nations – is declining. This opinion, which has been strongly promoted by the Chinese state media, has been supported by China’s apparent post-pandemic economic recovery. Nor has the fact that the G7 reacts to China, rather than China reacts to the G7, been missed by observers in Beijing. “The influence and power (of the G7) is no longer worth the wait. The fundamental reason is that the economic and political center of gravity of the world has shifted eastward,” said one. published published Thursday in state governance Global Times claiming that China is now setting the global agenda. And while the G7 nations may move toward something approaching a united front in certain areas, it remains to be seen whether the countries will be willing to risk damaging bilateral relations with Beijing. Chinese observers quoted by the Global Times appear to be confident that the “fundamental divergences” of the G7 countries on how to deal with China will “prevent them from making any substantial moves”. Indeed, as the world begins to recover from the pandemic, many Western countries remain more dependent than ever on the Chinese market and investment. On the other hand, Beijing does not hesitate to use this support. A day before the start of the G7 summit, China passed a law to oppose foreign sanctions, a symbolic gesture for Western countries that their counter-measures – whether on Hong Kong, Xinjiang, trade or technology – will meet with strong revenge. Photo of the day “Eating the sun”: A partial solar eclipse was seen over Mount Miaofeng in Beijing on Thursday. In ancient Chinese folklore, a solar eclipse was believed to occur when a mythical essential dog named “celestial dog” attacked and devoured the sun. The Chinese greeting firm will come out in New York as US-China tensions boil over Chinese travel greeting giant Didi is going public in the United States. The company – which offers travel, taxi and fuel service services in China, and which also has services in Brazil, Mexico and elsewhere – said in public recordings Thursday that it intends to list on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq. The submission does not disclose how much the company plans to raise at the IPO. While Didi says it operates in 15 countries, more than 93% of its sales come from within China. For years it has been a predominant travel service in the country, boasting about 377 million annual active users in China, and 13 million active drivers. Didi’s list in the US is visible amid ongoing US-China tensions. Many major Chinese tech firms trade in New York, including Alibaba, JD.com and Pinduoduo, but the environment has become much more volatile. Over the past two years, a crowd of Chinese companies trading on Wall Street have maintained secondary listings in Hong Kong so they can establish stronger roots near home, citing worsening regulatory hurdles. Didi acknowledged the risks in her prospectus, writing that there had been “increased tensions in international economic relations”. He cited US-China trade disputes, Covid-19 and Hong Kong, among other issues. “Such tensions between the United States and China, and any escalation of them, could have a negative impact on the general economic, political, and social conditions in China and, in turn, negatively affect our business, financial situation. and the results of operations, “the company said. – By Jill Disis and Pamela Boykoff About Asia The ousted Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been accused of corruption from the country’s military junta, adding a host of legal issues against the Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

At least nine people were killed when a five-story building was being demolished down on a bus in South Korea on Wednesday.

An Afghan branch of ISIS has took responsibility for an attack on the international demining charity, Halo Trust, which left 10 people dead and 16 others injured Tuesday in Afghanistan.

Drug cartels in Asia adapted quickly in the pandemic in 2020, the flood of tens of billions of dollars worth of synthetic narcotics markets even when the global economy stalled, according to a new United Nations report. Uighurs living in a ‘dystopian hell landscape’, says new Amnesty report Amnesty International has gathered what it says is new evidence of widespread deportation and torture of Muslim minority groups in China’s Xinjiang region in one of the most detailed reports yet compiled into alleged human rights abuses. of the Beijing man. Based on interviews with more than 50 people detained in internment camps across the region, the 160-page report claims that there is a “factual basis” for concluding that the Chinese government is committing crimes against humanity. Amnesty researchers accuse the Chinese government of imprisoning its citizens in violation of international law, as well as torturing and persecuting the Muslim majority in the Uighur region. Evidence from former detainees included in the report alleges beatings and severe punishment for minor perceived violations. “Chinese authorities have created a hell of a dystopian landscape on a dizzying scale in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region,” Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International’s secretary general, said in a statement following the release of the report. Callamard said Beijing’s alleged actions in Xinjiang should “shake the conscience of humanity.” However, Amnesty at least stopped labeling Beijing’s actions in Xinjiang “genocide” – separating the organization from many Western governments, including the United States. Beijing has repeatedly denied allegations that it is committing crimes against humanity, saying its camps are “vocational training centers” set up to fight poverty and Islamic extremism in Xinjiang. But in their report, Amnesty scholars claim that the Chinese government’s real goal in Xinjiang is to erase the cultural and religious identity of the region’s minority groups, and instead “forcefully inculcate a secular, homogeneous Chinese nation and the ideals of the Communist Party “. “No single person (in my village) can pray anymore. This is because the government is against religion. They are against Muslims,” ​​a former Amnesty detainee told their report.

